'I don’t do this for accolades': Martha Tiede knits baskets full of stocking caps for Kearney children

KEARNEY — Martha Tiede has been knitting for so long she can’t remember when she started.
She took a knitting class “probably” 50 years ago when she was living in La Vista, but she’s fuzzy on the year. “My kids were in school, but I wasn’t working outside the home. I just decided I needed to do something to help occupy my time,” she said.
She’s been creating colorful items ever since.
Caps for kids
For the last four years, Tiede has knitted baskets full of stocking caps for children at several elementary schools in Kearney, including Emerson and Kenwood. They are a fetching plethora of bright hues — yellow, green, red, pink, orange, purple and black. Some are solids. Others are stripes. Each one is different.
This fall alone, she has donated 100 caps to Kearney schools, and she has a bin with 35 more ready to be given away. “I don’t do this for accolades. I do it because I want to,” she said.
She began that project after she learned that some children come to school without hats in the winter. With the blessing of the schools, she plunged in. Tiede has done so many hats she’s lost count of how many she’s completed. “I just knit them all the time,” she said.
“It’s something she wanted to do to give back to the school community,” Traci Hastings, the social worker at Bryant and Kenwood schools, said.
She never buys yarn; her friends and family simply give it to her. “Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always knitting, I get yarn from my niece, my sister-in-law, friends, everybody. They give me every color.”
Bins of colorful yarn are stacked neatly in two closets at her home. She also has several dozen knitting needles of various sizes, but she’s not sure of precisely how many. She knows only that she loves what she does.
50 years of knitting
Tiede grew up on a farm near Overton with one sister and six brothers. One of those brothers, Karl, along with his wife Beulah, owned Tiede’s Second Hand Store with his wife until retiring nearly two years ago.
Tiede graduated from Overton High School in 1952 (“we had 14 graduates, a huge class”) and headed out to see the world beyond Nebraska. For a brief time, she moved to southern California with her sisters. She married in 1955 and had two sons. That’s when her fingers got busy.
Sweaters, doll clothes
During the years, as she raised a family, moved around and worked at various jobs, Tiede knitted in her spare time. She created not just hats and afghans but Barbie doll clothes for her granddaughter. “I made fancy dresses, sweat outfits with little pants and sweaters,” she said.
She knitted her husband a heavy sweater with a jumping deer on the back and a deer head on the front. She lined it and put a zipper in it. “My husband enjoyed wearing it,” she said.
She added, “I’ve made sweaters for myself, but I’ve worn them so often they’ve fallen apart.”
Security clearance
Tiede also has worked a variety of jobs. She was a certified nursing assistant, a cashier, a greeter at the YMCA in Papillion, a receptionist at the Sarpy County Economic Development Corp. She also did work in Washington, D.C., that required her to get a security clearance from the Pentagon.
In 2001, she was widowed and working in Papillion when she decided to return to central Nebraska to be closer to her brothers in Elwood and Overton. She’ll never forget the day she moved to Kearney Manor. It was Sunday, Sept. 9, just two days before 9/11.
Another brother lives in Belen, N.M. Her four other siblings are deceased.
“Knitting keeps me busy. If I’m here and I don’t have any place to go, I have knitting in my hands,” she said. Sometimes, arthritis in her hands slows her down, so she sets her needles aside for a day or two and reads instead. “After I give my hands a rest, it’s right back to knitting again,” she said.
Right now, she’s focusing on what she calls “Raggedy Ann hats,” made with little strands of yarn hanging out the edges. She has also completed her own Raggedy Ann tote bag, an unusual piece with enticing colors of yarn.
She also knits prayer shawls with three other women at First Lutheran Church. They have not met since March because of COVID-19, but Tiede has been knitting at home and has completed between 12 and 15 shawls for the church.
“I’ve been knitting all my life. It’s very enjoyable. There are times when I don’t touch my knitting needles all day long, but I just enjoy making things,” she said.
She’ll keep knitting “as long as my arthritis doesn’t say no. Only then will I know it’s time to quit,” she said.
