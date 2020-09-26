'I don’t do this for accolades': Martha Tiede knits baskets full of stocking caps for Kearney children

She knitted her husband a heavy sweater with a jumping deer on the back and a deer head on the front. She lined it and put a zipper in it. “My husband enjoyed wearing it,” she said.

She added, “I’ve made sweaters for myself, but I’ve worn them so often they’ve fallen apart.”

Security clearance

Tiede also has worked a variety of jobs. She was a certified nursing assistant, a cashier, a greeter at the YMCA in Papillion, a receptionist at the Sarpy County Economic Development Corp. She also did work in Washington, D.C., that required her to get a security clearance from the Pentagon.

In 2001, she was widowed and working in Papillion when she decided to return to central Nebraska to be closer to her brothers in Elwood and Overton. She’ll never forget the day she moved to Kearney Manor. It was Sunday, Sept. 9, just two days before 9/11.

Another brother lives in Belen, N.M. Her four other siblings are deceased.

“Knitting keeps me busy. If I’m here and I don’t have any place to go, I have knitting in my hands,” she said. Sometimes, arthritis in her hands slows her down, so she sets her needles aside for a day or two and reads instead. “After I give my hands a rest, it’s right back to knitting again,” she said.