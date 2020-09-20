September's Yard of the Month filled with color

Asked how long she’s been adding colorful new elements to her yard, she laughed. One of the first things she had to do when she moved in 15 years ago was to subtract an element. Police dropped by during move-in day and dropped off the city’s regulations about overgrown shrubs. They were blocking the view of motorists approaching the corner lot.

The offensive shrubs are history. In their place are rose bushes encircled by paving stones. Nearby is a small neighborhood library she installed. It’s enjoyable to discover titles in the library come and go — a sign the little library is doing what Koeppe intended.

Like many Kearney residents, Koeppe said she struggled to protect her lawn during the scorching dry spell in late-August and early September. Generously watering the grass and applying an organic weeding compound are key to keeping her lawn green and plush.

She said her mother is full of ideas and mechanical skills, so she assembled the fire pit that’s going into the backyard.

A float with giant peacocks at the Tournament of Roses Parade inspired Koeppe and her mother, so they added a pair of colorful peacock ornaments on the front side yard.