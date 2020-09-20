September's Yard of the Month filled with color

KEARNEY — It’s mid-September and, except for mums, the brilliance is gone from many flowering plants.
But never mind, if color is your desire, pass Lori Koeppe’s place in northwest Kearney. One of her maple trees is getting an early start on fall.
Its leaves are ablaze in red.
And so is the maple’s trunk. Lori and her mother, Gladys Rolls of Grand Island, yarn bombed the tree with Big Red scarlet and cream.
Wrapping the base of the tree in red and white yarn was intentional; the red leaves above are a surprise, just like some of the other whimsical plantings that fill the front, back and side yards of Koeppe’s place at 4103 19th Ave.
Koeppe said she may not always know what to expect when planting a new variety of flowers or shrubs, so if the new plant thrives, that’s OK and if it doesn’t, there’s always next year.
Koeppe is the recipient of the Kearney Sertoma Club’s Yard of the Month award. Her friend, Anna Feddersen, submitted the nomination, and the Sertoma judging team agreed that the yard and its many features really stand out.
Koeppe said gardening can be therapeutic.
“I don’t mind weeding. It’s a great chance to be outside and create something beautiful.”
Asked how long she’s been adding colorful new elements to her yard, she laughed. One of the first things she had to do when she moved in 15 years ago was to subtract an element. Police dropped by during move-in day and dropped off the city’s regulations about overgrown shrubs. They were blocking the view of motorists approaching the corner lot.
The offensive shrubs are history. In their place are rose bushes encircled by paving stones. Nearby is a small neighborhood library she installed. It’s enjoyable to discover titles in the library come and go — a sign the little library is doing what Koeppe intended.
Like many Kearney residents, Koeppe said she struggled to protect her lawn during the scorching dry spell in late-August and early September. Generously watering the grass and applying an organic weeding compound are key to keeping her lawn green and plush.
She said her mother is full of ideas and mechanical skills, so she assembled the fire pit that’s going into the backyard.
A float with giant peacocks at the Tournament of Roses Parade inspired Koeppe and her mother, so they added a pair of colorful peacock ornaments on the front side yard.
Like many of the plantings, there are solar-powered lights for nighttime illumination. Strands of lights also adorn the deck for a festive feel. The deck is decorated generously with flowering plants.
Recently, Koeppe and her mom decided to try painting an old wicker chair in a Southwest coral color. They were so pleased with the results that chairs near the new fire pit also will get a coat of coral.
While touring her yard, butterflies flit around some of the bushes. Koeppe includes sedum and other plants to attract the insects. Her peonies are transplants from Iowa. Ancestors brought the peonies from Iowa to Doniphan when they settled there.
She said it is a thrill to display the Yard of the Month sign, and she appreciates the Sertoma Club’s commitment to making Kearney a more beautiful community.
“I always thought the award was a really neat thing,” she said.
Nominations may be submitted to: Yard of the Month, 2620 Second Ave., Suite 2, Kearney, NE 68845.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!