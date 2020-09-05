Kearney man invests around $1,000 in garden every year, gives produce away for free

KEARNEY — Incredible. Edible.
That describes the sprawling vegetable garden that Valentine Diaz has at 1909 Ave. F. Inside his lush 80-by-90 foot oasis are ripening peppers, potatoes, squash, zucchini, watermelons and eight towering rows of corn.
On the garden’s south side are mature apple trees. On the east side are two more apple trees and two peach trees he planted this spring. He has rows and rows of tomatoes, too.
Or, as he puts it, “a little bit of everything.” His bountiful garden is his life.
Vibrant vegetables
Diaz, a thermite welder for Union Pacific, loves showing visitors his garden. As he makes his way up and down the rows, he dodges vines and raises sagging stalks to create a passage.
He points to a watermelon smaller than a soccer ball entangled in vines on the ground. It’s a new variety, he said.
Asked how many corn plants he has, he isn’t sure. “I have no idea. This year, I planted more than usual. You’ll have to go count them,” he said.
As he walks the rows, he can’t resist the bright red cherry tomatoes and the Roma tomatoes that peek through the lush stems and leaves. He pulls a tomato off the vine, brushes it off on his shirt and pops it into his mouth.
He twists an ear of corn off a stalk and pulls its husk down to display its perfect yellow kernels. “When I plant corn, I have a row planter like a two-wheel bike,” he said. This year, he has 600 stalks of corn.
In the heart of the garden, he bends down and digs up red potatoes the size of ping-pong balls and proudly holds them up. He savors his sunflowers, too.
He knows his garden: ask him and he’ll effortlessly name everything he planted, row by row: Watermelon. Ambrosia sweet corn. Candy corn. Melon. Squash. Zucchini. Cherry tomatoes. Roma tomatoes. Red potatoes. Yellow potatoes. Bell peppers. Jumbo bell peppers. Jalapenos. Ghost peppers. Scorpion peppers. Carolina reapers.
Learning from the land
The humble Diaz never had formal training in agriculture or botany, but he’s been immersed in soil and seeds since childhood. “I’ve been gardening since I was little. My dad showed me how,” Diaz said.
He grew up in a family of 14 children. They lived in Kearney, but every summer, they piled into their van and roamed the country as migrant workers. He and his brothers and sisters worked in the fields, too. “We went all over, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Montana,” he said. “We’d work in cornfields. I’d thin out beans. I worked in onion fields. Summers weren’t too much fun, but I saw a lot of the country, and after the work was finished we’d go fishing.”
After graduating from Kearney High School in 1981, he worked as a “roughnecker” on drilling rigs and completion rigs in the west Texas oilfields.
“I worked 150 feet in the air on a small platform handling casing for the drilling rigs for crude oil. It was a dangerous job,” he said. After four years, he said, “I’d seen too many guys get hurt,” so he returned to Kearney and worked pouring concrete on city streets.
In 1998, he went to work for the UP as a thermite welder. That year, he and his wife Silvia moved into their home on Avenue F where they raised their three children, two of whom survive. They also bought the vacant adjacent lot next door. Diaz transformed it into his garden.
Creating a garden
Diaz works for the UP from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. As soon as he gets home, he heads out to the garden and stays out till sundown to plant, water, hoe, fertilize and weed.
He buys his seeds or small plants each spring from Orscheln Farm and Home, Steinbrink’s Landscaping & Garden Center and Earl May Nursery and Garden Center, plus a few places outside of town. It costs him more than $1,000. He enjoys poking around to see what he can find. “When I see a plant I’ve never seen before, I’m curious. I like to try something different,” he said.
He usually begins planting around Mother’s Day, but this year he waited until after Father’s Day because the spring was damp and cold. He starts planting at the west end of his garden and progresses eastward.
Diaz’s crops vary a bit from year to year. He plants whatever he feels like growing each spring. In the past, he has grown green beans and asparagus, but not this year. Asparagus was hard to grow, he said. As for green beans, “I kind of slacked off,” he said.
He waters his little Eden twice a week by hand. The process takes hours. “The plants use a whole lot of water,” he said.
He uses no fertilizer, weed killers or chemicals. He labors with his hands and his hoe, although this year he did set plastic down between the rows to deter weed growth.
The garden is a hardy survivor of most weather, although “I don’t like hail. That’s a bad thing. And high winds,” he said. Twice in recent years, he has replanted after hail ruined his crops.
Giving it all away
This weekend, Diaz expects to start harvesting in earnest. “It all depends on how ambitious I want to be on the weekends. My wife thinks I’m crazy,” he said with a chuckle.
He does not sell his produce. He gives it all away to friends, neighbors, relatives and co-workers. “All they’ve got to do is ask. Some people say I should charge, but I don’t,” he said.
When the harvesting is finished, he tills the plants back into the soil. “People say I lose a lot of topsoil with tilling, but it puts a lot of nutrients back into the ground,” he said. Then, like his garden, Diaz rests for the winter.
“Every fall, I tell myself I’m not going to plant again, but I always do. I’m always kind of anxious to get something in the ground,” he said. “I just like fresh produce, not the store-bought stuff. I don’t think about it every day. I just do it.”
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!