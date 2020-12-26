Johnsons’ home solar investment will pay off in a few years

KEARNEY — Today, 14 months after they went online, the solar panels feeding energy to Joe and Tara Johnson’s home northeast of Kearney are producing the numbers the couple expected when they invested $20,000 in October 2019 installing them.
The panels don’t always eliminate their monthly electricity bills, but they are carving off a substantial portion of the bills, just as Joe had hoped.
On a bright sunny day his panels can churn out energy that offsets much of his energy costs. Johnson said he didn’t expect the panels would eliminate his bills entirely because, with three sons at home, the Johnson family consumes a lot of power. However, in a few years, when Tara and Joe become empty nesters, he believes they’ll rarely owe an electricity bill.
“Solar is expensive on the front side, but cheaper on the back side,” he said. “Within the next three years the panels will be paying for themselves.”
To purchase the panels, the Johnsons took out a 10-year loan with a 1% interest rate they received with assistance from the Nebraska Energy Office. Monthly installments are $247. In addition to the borrowing incentive, the Johnson’s are receiving a 30% federal income tax credit for two years for the cost of the panels.
Although many homeowners and others who invest in renewable energy systems might want to make a statement about protecting the environment, Johnson said his motivations are different.
“I don’t care if trees are cut down. But I know in 10 years this will be a financially good decision,” he said.
Because the numbers are important to him, Johnson carefully tracks how much energy his panels are producing. The 32-panel array is factory-rated at 1,500 kilowatt hours per month, but in their first year they averaged 1,604 kilowatt hours per month.
“The panels really are doing well,” Johnson said.
He also tracks the effect of that energy on his monthly bills. When the panels are generating at full power, it usually means Dawson PPD’s meter is spinning backwards, and that spares Johnson from big electric bills.
The December bill for the Johnsons’ all-electric house is $97.71. He believes his Dawson PPD bills would be about two-thirds higher without the panels supplying a substantial share of the home’s energy needs.
The numbers may not seem too impressive, but Johnson said after the solar panel loan is repaid and the boys have moved on, consumption will drop substantially. As a result, Johnson thinks that in a few years he might not get another electric bill.
He said he and Tara knew the panels were an investment and that the payback wouldn’t occur immediately.
Eliminating electric bills will be one of the rewards. If he and Tara decide to sell their place, the panels will boost the property’s value, he said.
The Johnsons’s solar system has multiple components. In addition to the 32 panels that stand behind the garden on the northwest corner of their three-acre lot, the system includes eight inverters connected to four panels each; buried cable to carry power from the panels to the house; and equipment, including safety power-off switches to disconnect the solar panels from the grid so linemen don’t encounter energized lines.
Johnson said in his system there are three routes for energy: 1) from the panels to the house; 2) from the panels to the grid; and, 3) from the grid to the house. The third route — from the grid to the house — is important because connecting to Dawson PPD means the Johnsons never will be without energy.
Johnson said battery systems are being developed so solar-generated energy could be stored until it’s needed, but the systems are in early development and are very expensive.
“I always want to be connected to the grid because we don’t have a battery backup,” he said. “We’re just doing what’s right for us.”
The Johnsons have lived in their new home for three years. The tightly constructed home has energy-efficient heating and cooling systems and appliances, and its LED lights are energy misers. To illustrate, a chandelier with six conventional 60-watt bulbs would consume 360 watts. Turning on every light in the Johnson house would consume about 400 watts.
The house is Energy Star rated to use 70% less energy than a conventionally built home. With the solar panels, the Johnson’s use 95% less commercial energy.
It’s a good marriage between the solar panels and Energy Star home because, in the long haul, the panels and house will work together to reduce living expenses and add value to the property.
Johnson said an investment in energy efficiency and renewable energy will pay off in time, especially because of the incentives. Adding the panels makes such good financial sense, he said, that it’s surprising more people aren’t investing in solar.
“Why did I make the solar decision? It’s the incentives, and I’m kind of a futurist,” he said. “There are a lot of numbers you have to take in. It’s understanding those numbers and how they work. I knew this was an investment.”