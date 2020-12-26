Johnsons’ home solar investment will pay off in a few years

“I don’t care if trees are cut down. But I know in 10 years this will be a financially good decision,” he said.

Because the numbers are important to him, Johnson carefully tracks how much energy his panels are producing. The 32-panel array is factory-rated at 1,500 kilowatt hours per month, but in their first year they averaged 1,604 kilowatt hours per month.

“The panels really are doing well,” Johnson said.

He also tracks the effect of that energy on his monthly bills. When the panels are generating at full power, it usually means Dawson PPD’s meter is spinning backwards, and that spares Johnson from big electric bills.

The December bill for the Johnsons’ all-electric house is $97.71. He believes his Dawson PPD bills would be about two-thirds higher without the panels supplying a substantial share of the home’s energy needs.

The numbers may not seem too impressive, but Johnson said after the solar panel loan is repaid and the boys have moved on, consumption will drop substantially. As a result, Johnson thinks that in a few years he might not get another electric bill.

He said he and Tara knew the panels were an investment and that the payback wouldn’t occur immediately.