Fox Creek Town Homes development provides homeowner amenities to renters

“They just charge a pet deposit, not a deposit plus pet rent like most other places,” Harrison said. “We looked at other places, but we didn’t find anything that’s pet friendly and at the price we wanted.”

He said the patio accommodates his grilling and there’s a view of harvested cornfields and the Gottschalk Tower at Yanney Heritage Park.

Fox Creek tenants pay for electricity, and the landlord covers garbage, water and sewer.

Tim and T.J. Norwood said their goal with Fox Creek is to satisfy a niche in Kearney’s rental market. Based on what they learned from other NP Realty properties, they determined there is a demand for pet-friendly rentals, and that tenants appreciate having some of the amenities they would have if they owned a home. That would include a single-level floor plan, a patio, small fenced area, green space in front and back, and an entry to the living quarters from the garage.

“We think the Fox Creek development works well for Kearney and the community down there. The demand actually is greater than we anticipated,” Tim Norwood said.