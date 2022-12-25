 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Kearney Hub is partnering with Bruce Furniture & Floor Covering who is sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story
HORT AND PEST

Exstrom: Nebraska Extension now accepting applications for Master Gardener program

  • 0
Gardening (copy)

The Nebraska Extension Master Gardener Program is a horticulture-related volunteer training program based in many counties throughout the state.

 MARY JANE SKALA, KEARNEY HUB

Holiday horticulture tends to revolve around the same handful of plants. Here are five plants that show that the holiday season has arrived.

Do you enjoy plants and gardening? Are you looking to learn more and hone your skills but don’t know where to go? The Extension Master Gardener Program will educate you on many aspects of horticulture and allow you to test your knowledge and skills, all while serving your local community.

Elizabeth Exstrom 2019.jpg

Elizabeth Exstrom

The Nebraska Extension Master Gardener Program is a horticulture-related volunteer training program based in many counties throughout the state. It has been part of Nebraska Extension since 1976. Master Gardener volunteers are trained by Nebraska Extension faculty and staff. In return, they contribute time as volunteers working with their local Extension offices and communities to provide horticulture-related information and volunteer service. Participants are required to complete 40 hours of training and 40 hours of volunteer service during the initial year of their involvement in the program. Master Gardener volunteers retain their certification through annual training and volunteering.

People are also reading…

Educational topics cover a wide range of horticultural issues. Topics that have been covered in previous training sessions include: native plants for water conservation, an in-depth look at fertilizers, turfgrass and related insects, beneficial pollinating insects and vegetable garden pests, tree and shrub pruning, pesticide safety and non-chemical pest control techniques, soils, and small fruits and tree fruit basics. The content of the topics is geared towards the home gardener, but those employed in the green industry are also welcome. No prior horticulture knowledge or training required.

Volunteer hours can be completed through various activities. These activities could include: planting and maintaining demonstration gardens, collecting data on research projects, helping with county and state fair activities, speaking to community groups, leading garden tours, collecting plant samples, answering phone questions, teaching youth programs or whatever sparks your interest and utilizes your talents.

The Central Nebraska Extension Master Gardener Program is active in many communities across the region. If you are interested in becoming an Extension Master Gardener, contact Elizabeth Exstrom at the Nebraska Extension in Hall County Office, 308-385-5088, prior to Jan. 10, 2023. The Central Nebraska Master Gardener Program will be offering classes in several different ways, in person at the Hall County Extension office located in Grand Island, over Zoom in the evenings and through an online platform.

More information, updated schedules, an application and a brochure can be found at http://hall.unl.edu. If you have questions about the program, contact Elizabeth Exstrom at eexstrom2@unl.edu or 308-385-5088.

Elizabeth Exstrom is the horticulture extension educator with Nebraska Extension in Hall County. For more information, contact Elizabeth at elizabeth.exstrom@unl.edu, her blog at http://huskerhort.com/ or HuskerHort on Facebook and Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

10 things to get rid of in the new year

10 things to get rid of in the new year

It’s that time of year to embrace fresh starts and say goodbye to old habits. And while many of us focus on personal resolutions — lose weight, spend less, join a gym — your home can also benefit from that “out with the old, in with the new” vibe. Here, 10 things to rid your home of now so you can ease into the new year with a clean slate.

Install a wall safe

Install a wall safe

Many people have a safety deposit box at a bank, but a popular alternative is a home safe because of its convenience. And anyone who has lost their safety deposit box keys will tell you they paid a hefty fine to have the box drilled out.). A home wall safe is often Installed in the wall of a closet or behind a wall-hung picture, and it offers safekeeping for jewelry,...

Fire damage, depleted insurance put homeowners in a tough spot

Fire damage, depleted insurance put homeowners in a tough spot

Q: We live in a townhouse. The unit attached to ours had a major fire. The fire also caused considerable damage to our home. We have been in temporary housing for the last 17 months waiting for our home to be restored. We have depleted our insurance allotment through our insurance company. We recently heard that our neighbor’s bank foreclosed on the house that caused the fire. Can we put a lien on that home for our out of pocket expenses after our coverage reached its limit?

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges and universities ban TikTok on campuses across the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News