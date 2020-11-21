Every member of the Lockhorn family worked together to build new home in Ravenna

“At the old house we never had a fox, deer or turkeys,” Kevin said.

The attached three-car garage has a work area, and the garage floor and basement floor both are heated. The place utilizes what Kevin described as a “water furnace” for heating and cooling. The system appears to be efficient, he said, with A/C bills about $40 per month. The total for all electrical uses — wells, cooking, etc. — is $200 per month.

He said the best decision they made was using the concrete-foam walls. They’re quiet and well-sealed and allowed construction to proceed at a good pace.

He was pleased that contractors always seemed to be available when they were needed.

Some furnishings for the new house came from the Lockhorns’ old house; however, they purchased new bedroom sets for the kids, a 14-foot kitchen table, and some other new furnishings.

Kevin is an electronics engineer by trade, but he and his brother, Brent of Minden, operate a business that reconditions CNC (computerized numerical controller) machines. They plan to add a metal building to house their business next to the new home in Ravenna. Kevin said there is plenty of room on the three-acre lot.