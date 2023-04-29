HOLDREGE — Sherry McClymont was driving in Bertrand when a small park downtown caught her eye.

“I just thought it was beautiful,” McClymont said. She hoped to bring something similar to her hometown of Holdrege to help beautify the community. She approached retired family physician, Dr. Stuart Embury, about her idea, and he encouraged her to secure a property to move forward with her plans.

In November, she purchased a vacant building at 710 4th Ave. With the support of fellow residents, she began making plans to create a sculpture garden in the space.

McClymont and a longtime friend, Vickie Klein, shared a passion for improving and beautifying Holdrege, and they have formed a committee to help make the Midtown Sculpture Garden a reality. Committee members include McClymont, Klein, Embury, Ted Titus, Dale Herrington and Jessica Kraus.

“The dream of the group was to create a public space to beautify downtown and be a benefit to everybody else. So that’s really where it started,” said Klein.

The vision for the garden is an open concrete space with trees, bronze sculptures, benches and a mural of the Nebraska sky. There will be access to water and electricity. McClymont and Klein envision the garden as a space for people to enjoy art and one another’s company, as well as a venue for live entertainment, farmers markets and Swedish Days activities.

The committee brought the idea for the sculpture garden to the Phelps County Community Foundation board, who agreed to take on the project as a fiscal sponsor. As part of their role, PCCF will accept donations and pay bills on behalf of the group during the construction phase.

Once the project is complete, the city of Holdrege will take over ownership of the space. An endowment will be created to help with maintenance.

“Everyone has been amazing,” McClymont said about the community’s involvement.

The project is estimated to cost about $800,000, and the committee has raised about $500,000. Sampson Construction of Kearney is the contractor for the project.

Asbestos abatement has been completed, and demolition is expected to start as early as this spring. Although the building has been vacant for many years, it has a long history in Holdrege. It once housed Hooper’s Drug Store and Holdrege News Co. Most people remember it at as The Man’s Shop, McClymont said.

“When it was first built, there were horse and buggies. It was really a booming town,” McClymont said.

While some wanted to see the building preserved, McClymont said it is falling apart and is not salvageable. In order to preserve some of the history, the iron beams on the front of the building will remain standing at the entry into the garden.

A Facebook page has been created for interested citizens to follow the progress of the garden, and donations can be made at any time to PCCF.

McClymont and Klein have been grateful for the support they have gotten throughout the community, and it has only made their excitement for the project grow. They expect the Midtown Sculpture Garden to be completed by 2024, and they give credit to everyone who has pitched in for making it become a reality.

"Every idea starts with a person," Klein said.

"There's a million ideas out there but none of them happen unless you have support," McClymont added.