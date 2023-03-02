HOLDREGE – Richard Eng wants to provide parents with the tools they need to talk to their kids about the birds and the bees.

As the family ministries pastor at Trinity Church in Holdrege and a father of three young children, Eng has seen how kids growing up in the technology age often have an array of questions about human sexuality.

“There’s just a lot of confusion in the area of sexuality. It’s a big topic right now, obviously. The talk has always been awkward and always been a challenging conversation, but now there are just so many more things to consider when talking about sexuality with your children,” Eng said.

After speaking with some parents at the church last year, Eng wanted to help them turn “the talk” into an ongoing, open conversation with their children. He has organized the Equip23 Parenting Conference covering the topic “Parenting in a Sexualized World.” The conference will be held from 3-8:30 p.m. March 25 at Trinity Church in Holdrege.

Eng hopes to equip parents with the tools they need to handle these conversations while also referring to Scripture and how it addresses certain issues.

“Just guide their kids in grace and in truth is really the why,” Eng explained.

Nationally renowned speaker Hillary Ferrer will give the keynote address at Equip23. Ferrer is the founder of Mama Bear Apologetics, a religious organization that helps parents learn about how to defend basic Christian beliefs and understand the worldviews that challenge Christian belief. Eng has followed Ferrer on social media, and he connected with her message.

“She’s just really well-spoken, thoughtful, well-researched and practical,” he said. “She really understands the needs of parents, their life phase, the questions they’re asking and can just speak to those really well and brings practical examples and illustrations.”

The conference will also feature breakout sessions with different speakers and local pastors. Eng will host a session about how to talk to children at different ages of development. Chris Gonzales, the founder of GoodTube Kids, will discuss technology and safe online practices for parents.

“Before the internet, we didn’t have to have this conversation until puberty. Well, now they’re seeing things and going, ‘What is that?’” Eng explained. “So, for the church to come alongside parents and say, ‘OK, let’s not freak out. This is just the world that we’re in. Let’s have these conversations sooner.’”

Following the conference, Eng plans to launch small groups based off the topics from the Equip23. He hopes to further connections with attendants, so they feel equipped to talk to their children.

“Come alongside in the community of faith and let’s do this together. I think there’s a togetherness that is really valuable, for relationships to be formed, for people to be connected to our strategic partners and to be able to have really solid tools out there that maybe they’ve never heard of before.”