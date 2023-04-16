KEARNEY — Kearney radio station Y102 (KRNY-FM) along with their sisters stations Hits 106, KGFW, 107.7 The Island & Classic Rock 101.5 and TV station NTV were able to raise $303,622 for the kids at St. Jude during their radiothon on Thursday and Friday, March 30th and 31. This year’s total donations is the second largest amount raised and the fourth time in the last six (non-Covid) years that the event’s total has topped $300,000.