Tiffany Davis, a social worker with CHI Health Partners Kearney Clinic in Kearney has been dedicated to improving the health outcomes of patients in the community for over two decades.

The Pierce native's passion for social work began during her time studying at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where she graduated in 1997 with a degree in social work.

Since then, Davis has worked in various health care facilities, including nursing homes, hospitals and rehabilitation centers, where she gained a passion for working with stroke and brain injury survivors and their families. She even served on the Brain Injury Advisory Board for the state of Nebraska, where she gained extensive knowledge about brain injury.

Tiffany joined Good Samaritan in Kearney in 2004 and moved to her current role with Catholic Health Partners in April of 2021. Catholic Health Partners employs social workers and population health coaches in clinics throughout Nebraska and Iowa.

"Their goal is to help patients meet social determinants of health to improve their overall health outcomes. Social determinants of health could be not being able to afford their medication, get a ride to appointments, ability to afford a place to live or ability to buy groceries. There are many more SDOH, but these are just a few facing Nebraskans every day. My goal in my job is to help patients with these obstacles," she said. "This is one of the things that I love about my job. I am able to directly able to help them improve their quality of life. If I can help a patient get on Medicaid so that they can access health care and get their medications, I count that as a win.

"If a patient is approved for financial assistance and I know that they can see their provider for the next year and not worry about the financial implications of going to their doctor, I count that as a win. I want people to be able to go to the doctor without worrying about how much each thing is going to cost."

Davis loves working for an organization that helps people in the community, and she takes pride in being able to help patients improve their quality of life.

"My teammates are the doctors, nurses, office staff, medication aides, personal service representatives, nurse practitioners, the other social workers, population health coaches, and other professionals I come in contact with daily," Tiffany said. "Everybody works together like a well-oiled machine to add a piece to the puzzle to provide the best care to the patient."

However, Davis admits that there are still significant obstacles to overcome. One of the biggest obstacles she faces is finding resources for patients, such as finding dentists to take Medicaid patients, setting up transportation through Medicaid and helping patients afford their medications and other essential costs.

Despite these obstacles, Davis continues to be dedicated to her patients, and her hard work pays off when she sees them feeling better, getting housing or walking again. She advises others to look for the good in everything and to appreciate the rewards that come with helping others.

"This career path has been very rewarding. It has had its ups and downs just like any career. Any time you work with people you will feel emotions just like they do. How can you not feel sad when they are sad and happy when they are happy?" Tiffany said, recounting a story of helping a patient earn disability coverage after a long, hard-fought battle with the Social Security Administration.

"That one brought me to tears. When you see what people go through to get disability, sometimes (it's) heart wrenching. So many people are not aware of how little money that many seniors and those on disability live on," she said. "When I hear someone say that 'so and so lives off the government' I just cringe. I just wish they would trust me when I say nobody is 'making bank.'"

The coworker who nominated Tiffany described her as, "a social worker who goes above and beyond for any and all of her patients referred to her. She makes sure that if patients have certain insurances that they are reaping the extra benefits provided by that insurance. Whether it be coupons towards items, gift cards for supplies/gas/clothing/groceries or access to free transportation to get them to and from their medical appointments. I have seen her overcome many obstacles for patients, cry for patients, laugh with patients and be a great advocate for patients. She truly cares for her patients and will work extra hard for them. They are truly blessed to have Tiffany on their side! I am truly blessed to call her my colleague and friend! Tiffany you are amazing and truly deserve to be honored for all that you do for this community!

Outside of work, Davis enjoys spending time with her family, reading books and searching for good bargains. She is a reminder that health care professionals can make a significant impact in their community and inspire others to follow in her footsteps.