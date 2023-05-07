Leera Dutton has been in health care for 16 years, working to help patients in a variety of ways.

She's currently an intensive care unit nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital, where she's been a permanent charge nurse for over a year and a half.

Leera was born in Peru, Indiana, but has lived in Kearney for most of her life. She received her CNA through Tabitha in Lincoln, her ADN through Mid-Plains College in North Platte and her BSN through Walden University of Minnesota.

When asked about what she loves about her job, Leera said, "Everything — the patients and their families, my coworkers and the continuous education I receive on a daily basis."

"Knowing that our community and surrounding communities can receive care at Good Samaritan Hospital and not have to be sent to another facility," she said.

However, Leera acknowledged losing a patient is one of the biggest obstacles in her job.

"You get to know the patient and the family, and it never gets easier," she said.

Leera's advice to someone following a similar career path is to "give yourself some grace. It is constantly changing, and you will never know everything, you will just keep learning."

The coworker that nominated Leera said, "It takes a special type of person to work in the ICU setting, but to work in the ICU on nights and take on the role of charge nurse is even harder. As a nurse, I come to work and take responsibility of two or three sick patients a shift. As the charge nurse, she is responsible and looks after the nurses and the patients that we care for."

"I have seen this woman in action as she takes charge of a code working to keep the patient alive, as she has spoken words of kindness and wisdom to family as they say goodbye to their loved ones and holds the hand of her patients on their hardest days," the nominator wrote. "She has always inspired me. She is a strong, compassionate women that puts all of herself into her job as a nurse. All nurses deserve to celebrated, and Leera Dutton is one that is at the top of my list."

Leera expressed her gratitude for being honored, saying, "I'd love to dedicate it to the staff of the ICU and all of the other teammates I work with on a daily basis. Thank you, I could not have gotten to where I am today without all of you, past and present. I will continue to strive every day to be better than the day before."

She said the team she works with is "amazing."

"I have had the pleasure to have learned and continue to learn from some of the best nurses around. I can't say enough about the team I work with, we spend so much of our time together that we become family," Leera said. "I recently spent some time on the other side of nursing — my father-in-law was sick and was on the ICU. I had the pleasure of seeing my teammates care for my loved one, he was not treated any different than any other patient. After his passing there, I could not express my gratitude and love that I felt for everyone that had a hand in his care. I was so proud to be a part of such an amazing team!"

Her nominator added, "Thank you Leera for always being encouraging, supporting and showing me what a strong nurse I am. Thank you for taking the time to read just a little bit about Leera and why I think she the bees knees. At times, health care can feel like a thankless job. This is one nurse that is always advocating and putting her fellow coworkers ahead of her own needs."

Outside of work, Leera enjoys spending time with her husband John and their three children, Maclyn, Presley and Noralee. They enjoy spending time with family and friends — holidays, cookouts, camping and more.

"More often than not, during the nice days you will find us outside hanging out with the neighborhood kids," she said.