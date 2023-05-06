Kylee Saathoff, a therapist with Kearney Physical Therapy at Good Samaritan Hospital, has been helping individuals overcome various health challenges to maximize independence with their daily activities since 2012.

Kylee received her bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and her doctorate in occupational therapy from Creighton University. She has been working at Good Samaritan Hospital since 2012 and specifically on the inpatient rehabilitation unit since 2015.

As an occupational therapist, Saathoff has the unique opportunity to help individuals meet their goals, find new ways to overcome challenges and return to activities that are important to them.

"It's very rewarding," she said. "Additionally, I work with a wonderful group of people and enjoy my work family."

She continued, noting, "In the inpatient rehabilitation unit, I work closely with physical therapists, speech therapists, therapeutic recreation staff, physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nursing staff and care management staff to form a plan of care and comprehensively address an individual's rehabilitation goals and discharge needs. Depending on an individual's specific needs, we work together with respiratory therapy, dietitians, wound care staff, pharmacists, pastoral care staff, maintenance and environmental care staff, among others. It's always a team effort in health care."

Saathoff advises those following a similar career path to be adaptable to change and find a mentor within their field.

"(Kylee) goes above and beyond to assure patients discharge to a safe, supportive environment. She comes early, stays late, goes out of her way to try and catch family members, and brings in grocery items to allow patient to learn how to cook after life-altering medical changes," a coworker wrote in nominating Kylee. "She spends time at home Googling equipment and resources for patients. She thinks outside the box on funding sources and community based programs to help patients with return to work options. All in all, she loves people well."

Outside of work, Saathoff is married to her husband, Andrew, and has two children, John, 6, and Elizabeth, 4. She enjoys spending time with her family, working out and playing volleyball.

Saathoff's dedication to helping others and her passion for her work has made her an essential member of the health care team at Good Samaritan Hospital.