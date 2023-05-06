Kelsey Proskocil's love for her home community of Kearney has influenced her work as she works with others to make sure all families are healthy and well supported.

Kelsey has spent 14 years in the mental health field as an outpatient mental health therapist. In 2018 she started providing clinical supervision for both mental health and substance use disorders, while two years ago she also took on the role of compliance officer and outpatient clinician for Live Well Counseling.

Kelsey was chosen as the People's Choice winner for the 2023 Health Care Heroes.

She received her bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2005, followed by her master's degree in community counseling in 2009. From there, she opened her practice, but overtime decided to switch a group practice setting.

"The group practice setting has supported my professional growth and allowed me to focus on the clinical work with individuals and families," she said. "I have specialized training in trauma and youth with training in specific modalities."

Prior to graduation, Kelsey worked several years as a direct support staff in a residential setting and as an office manager in an outpatient mental health clinic. She's served clients as a clinical therapist in Kearney, Grand Island, Loup City, North Platte and Ogallala.

Despite the challenges she faces in her job, Kelsey said she finds it "extremely rewarding." She said that the hope of making a difference, helping clients heal and feeling honored by the trust clients place in her keeps her coming back every day.

"I find it an honor and a privilege to be able to play a part in the stories of my clients. I enjoy being able to celebrate the moments where I see them find hope or a recognition of their own greatness. I feel blessed to be able to just be present with individuals during their brightest and darkest days to support them and listen," she said. "Hope is what keeps me coming back every day. The hope to make a difference, the hope that today will be the day that healing occurs for someone and the hope that today will be the day that someone will feel heard and validated. I come back every day because I am honored when someone shares that special moment of healing. I get to see a side of people that not everyone gets the privilege of seeing and to me that has a lasting impact."

A coworker nominated Kelsey, noting, "she is one of the most dedicated providers I have had the pleasure to know."

"She brings heart and compassion to all that she works with. Her passion to help others shows in all aspects of her life. Kelsey is a highly skilled mental health therapist who has made a difference in so many lives. She has a passion to work with kids, teens and adults and takes a collaborative approach engaging caregivers, school supports and community supports," the nominator wrote. "Kelsey is always going above and beyond to support the mental health needs of our community. She has a responsive and caring approach to assist those in a mental health crisis and ensures that her clients always have the follow up care and resources they need. She works tirelessly with caregivers and schools to support them while simultaneously providing care to her clients."

One of the biggest obstacles Kelsey faces in her job is financial support, as navigating insurance companies and finding financial options for clients can be challenging. Engagement is also a challenge, as not everyone is ready to start the healing process, and self-care can be difficult.

"Self care can also be difficult. As a counselor we give our emotional presence for hours a day. We listen to stories of trauma and the difficulties others face. This can become emotionally overwhelming at times. The families I work with have needs that require my support at odd hours and in the moment," she said. "I am fortunate to work in a setting that promotes self-care and have the support of other providers to consult with on a regular basis."

Proskocil emphasized that the job requires dedication and heart, but it is highly rewarding. She considers her co-workers at Live Well Counseling Center part of her family, and they all work together to provide collaborative care to their clients. They share a commitment to providing patient-centered care, protecting the integrity of the client-clinician relationship, communicating effectively, sharing accountability and responsibility and upholding common ethical values as team members.

"Working in a group practice setting allows me to feel supported. The support is shared and echoed by all my colleagues and the leadership. As a team we are dedicated to provide collaborative care," she said. "Additionally, our group practice allows us to match individuals and families with the best fit of a counselor. We all have different knowledge bases, training and expertise that allow us to provide valuable consultation to one another but also to refer to one another to ensure that our families are getting the best care."

Outside of work Kelsey enjoys spending time with her significant other, Grant, and his three children, Kruz, Kayn and Jett. She has two fur babies of her own, Maximus and Jack.

"You can normally find us at a sporting event or on the water at the lake. We enjoy the outdoors and vacations. Going to Mexico yearly is a must," she said.