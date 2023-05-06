Justin Spaulding, a respiratory therapist at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney said the health care team he has worked with throughout his career means a lot to him, stating that he couldn't be the respiratory therapist he is today without them.

"I am greatly appreciative and honored to be part of this amazing group of health care workers recognized this year," he said.

Spaulding grew up in Arapahoe and attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he completed an accelerated respiratory therapy program with Nebraska Methodist College. He completed most of his clinical hours at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital and has been a respiratory therapist for 13 years, working full-time at the hospital. In addition, he has worked PRN at Phelps Memorial Hospital in Holdrege and Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln.

As a respiratory therapist, Spaulding enjoys helping patients of all ages with respiratory ailments, from newborns to the elderly. He values the interactions he has with patients and their families, treating each patient as if they were his own family members.

"I love the interactions we get to have with patients and their family members. It helps me to treat each patient as if they were one of my own family members. Every day is different, which makes each day exciting and challenging," he said. "Getting to work with all of the other amazing health care workers makes it feel like you are a member of an awesome team. Every day may not have the outcome we want, but knowing we give everything we have as a health care team and that God has a plan for everything helps with those difficult days."

He finds every day to be exciting and challenging, and he appreciates being a member of an amazing health care team.

"Justin Spaulding is an amazing human being and repository therapist. He is not only a great dad, husband, brother and son, he is a great coworker," said the coworker who nominated Spaulding. "Justin is always helpful, he actually asks his coworkers if we need help or just jumps right in without having to be asked. Justin is a tremendous team player. Justin is compassionate. He is patient with his patients, explains things to them and their families. He treats everyone with dignity. Justin helps relieve a lot of stress, uncertainty and hopelessness that the patient and their families feel by being kind and compassionate.

"Finally, Justin is fun! He always has a smile on his face, in a good mood and is never negative. His 'good vibes' are so important in the medical field and are contagious among his coworkers. We appreciate his positivity. From all of us who know you, Justin, we are truly blessed! You are not only a Health Care Hero, you are a Human Being Hero!"

When he's not working, Spaulding enjoys spending time with his wife and three children, who are ages 7, 6 and 3. They enjoy traveling together as a family and spending time outdoors kayaking and hiking with friends in the summer.

Spaulding's recognition is well deserved, and he continues to make a positive impact on the lives of his patients and their families at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital.