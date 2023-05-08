Dr. Jason Walsh, a general surgeon and the trauma medical director at Kearney Regional Medical Center, has been helping patients in the health care industry since 1994.

Jason grew up in Scottsbluff, Nebraska went to the South Dakota School of Mines before transferring to the Rural Health Opportunities Program at Chadron State in 1991. He completed his medical education at the University of Nebraska in 1997 before going to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation in Wisconsin for his residency.

During his residency, Jason joined the Army Reserves in 1999, serving two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. He finished his residency in 2002. He developed a passion for vascular and minimally invasive surgery, and he has focused on these areas throughout his career.

Jason has been a part of the KRMC team since October 2018 and has been serving as trauma medical director since the hospital began its planning phase to become a general trauma center in 2019. He is also the vice chief of staff for another two years.

When asked about what he loves about his job, Dr. Walsh stated that he enjoys helping people with surgical problems that cause pain and illness.

"With my interest in vascular surgery, I have done a lot of wound care and enjoy evaluating and treating these often chronic and persistent wounds with the goal of getting them healed as quickly as possible," he said.

"The opportunity to help people and hopefully make a difference" keeps him coming back every day.

Dr. Walsh's team at KRMC includes Taya O'Brien, APRN, who is his "right hand" and helps ensure that all facets of patient care are executed with excellence. Lyndsey Rauert is the WOCN, a wound and ostomy nurse, who is "amazing at patient care and administration of the wound program with KRMC and Platte Valley Medical group." Dr. Walsh's partners, Melissa Stade, MD, and Mathew Wheeler, MD, are both "excellent general surgeons," and he credits them with helping him do his job.

When asked about obstacles he faces in his job, Dr. Walsh cited the issue of finances for patients and the problem of a low workforce, including not enough nurses, anesthesia providers and ancillary staff.

Dr. Walsh advised those on a similar career path to have multiple goals with different timelines and to be flexible, as life can throw unexpected challenges.

He also emphasized the importance of being active and learning to communicate well with people.

He believes physical activity and stress management are keys to a happy life, and he enjoys playing golf and racing cars with the SCCA and NASA sports cars on road courses. He has been married to his wife, Christy, for 29 years, and they have two sons, Thomas and Andrew. Thomas attends Chadron State with hopes of becoming a doctor, while Andrew is a sophomore at Kearney High School.