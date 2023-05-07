Barbara Dethlefs is proud of her 26-year career in health care.

She's been a clinical nurse educator at Kearney Regional Medical Center for two years and has been with KRMC for five years. Barbara has built a successful career that has led her to her current role at KRMC, where she is responsible for educating the MSU staff along with house-wide clinical education.

Barbara started her career as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) and worked her way up to becoming a registered nurse after obtaining her LPN from North Platte Community College. She then went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University. She said she worked in a critical access hospital, gaining experience in various areas, including the emergency room, and served as a charge nurse for 21 years. Barbara also taught the certified nursing assistant course for 15 years and has been a clinical adjunct nursing instructor for Central Community College since 2021.

What Barbara loves most about working at KRMC is the culture and the support offered from all areas of the organization. She and her team take a team approach to caring for patients, and communication is something they excel at. Despite staffing challenges, Barbara and her team have never cut nurses or contract labor during the pandemic, as KRMC takes pride in making sure they are taking care of the community.

"Walking down our hallways you will always get a 'Hello' or (be) asked, 'How are you today?' We care about each other and where we work, we are a team. The support offered from all areas of KRMC is one of the many items that keeps me coming back every day," she said, noting that her relationship with the manager Shari "is one of great support, respect, compassion and kindness. Together she and I have built a great team, and all MSU can feel this. We advocate for our staff, and I am proud to say I work at KRMC."

She said working as a nurse is "fun, challenging and rewarding," and to anyone interested in the field, "Our world is always changing!"

"I would say don’t give up when it gets hard. Remember that you are the lifeline for your patients, and they need your incredible skillset as a nurse. Don’t be afraid to talk to your co-workers and/or managers. They are there to support you. You will have hard shifts, but you will also have amazing shifts that bring joy to your world," she said.

Outside of work, Barbara enjoys spending time with her husband and their three children and one granddaughter. She loves to cook and takes pride in her relationships with friends, some of whom she has known for more than 20 years.

Barbara's dedication to educating the next generation of nurses and her commitment to providing high-quality care to patients has earned her recognition as a Health Care Hero nominee. She could not do what she does every day without the support of her family, friends and the KRMC team.