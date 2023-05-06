Alicia Beetem, a nurse at Bryan Kearney Regional Medical Center, has been making a difference in the health care industry for 13 years.

Beetem, who was born and raised in Grand Island and currently resides in Shelton with her family, describes herself as a "lifetime learner."

Beetem's education and training background is diverse, and she has pursued various courses of study centered around caring for others. She began taking general education classes at Central Community College at the age of 16 and has continued to learn and grow her knowledge base ever since. She was recently accepted into the Central nursing program at the Kearney campus.

Currently, Beetem works as a telemetry tech at Kearney Regional, where she observes cardiac rhythms and vital signs to ensure patient safety. Her role requires her to work closely with RNs, LPNs and medical providers to provide the best possible care for patients. Beetem finds the work fascinating and says it offers her a respite from the emotional strain of bedside care.

"Health care combines my love of science, and my love of caring for others. The telemetry tech position has offered me a respite from bedside care. I experienced a lot of burnout in my last job. And learning/reading cardiac rhythms is truly fascinating," she said. "I do still regularly work doing bedside care as a CNA, I love meeting new patients, and their families. At the end of any work day, I can say that I really have made a difference."

Despite the challenges of her work, such as long hours and emotional strain, Beetem finds fulfillment in making a difference. She also believes in the importance of continually learning and absorbing information to become a better health care provider.

"Alicia truly cares about the care of patients and family members in need. Alicia is a Health Care Hero in all sense of the word. Alicia is excellent and diligent at her job. She is meticulous to meet her patient needs," said the coworker who nominated her. "Alicia frequently fills holes and works extra every week. Yes, with a smile and positive attitude she works extra every week. I can not think of any Health Care Hero more deserving and we are so fortunate Alicia works on the PCU team here at Bryan Kearney Regional Hospital."

For those following a similar career path, Beetem recommends soaking up all the knowledge and experience you can from every opportunity. She also suggests spending time working on a med/surg or PCU unit in a hospital if pursuing a career as an RN.

"Ask questions, offer to assist others when they are doing something outside of your scope. And if you want to be a RN, I do think you should spend one year working on a med/surg or PCU unit in a hospital," she said. "Because in that environment, you will be immersed in a variety of health care, while rubbing elbows with a array of different specialties and departments."

When not at work, Beetem enjoys spending time with her family and friends, studying the Bible, gardening and rehabilitating her historic home and property. She credits her family's support in helping her pursue her nursing degree.

Alicia Beetem is a shining example of a dedicated health care professional, who is always seeking to learn, grow and provide the best possible care for her patients.