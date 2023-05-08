Abby Olson, director of care management and social work at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, shared insights into her 20-year career in health care.

Abby grew up in St. Edward and attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where she earned a bachelor's degree in social work and a minor in family studies. Later, she obtained a master's degree in clinical social work from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Her career has included work in a nursing home setting, behavioral health/residential programs and school social work.

Abby has been with CHI Good Samaritan hospital for 16 years and has been in her current position since 2015. She served as director at CHI St. Francis from 2017-18 and from July 2022-November 2022.

Abby loves her job because she enjoys getting to know people. She feels honored to be a trusted person who can help others navigate their health care journey through good and bad times. She is proud that CHI Good Samaritan hospital's values and mission align with her personal values, and the hospital does not limit care based on patients' ability to pay or other factors.

"The people! I enjoy getting to be with people and getting to know their stories, what makes them who they are," she said. "It’s sacred — helping them on their journey through health care: the good, the bad, the ugly."

As the director of care management and social work, Abby faces challenges in finding appropriate placement for patients who are unable to go home from the hospital. Advocating for political change to address regulations that limit their options is a significant part of her job.

"She is our modern day Good Samaritan. She not only stops to care for those in need, but goes out of her way to be a patient and family advocate. Abby works with a compassion that is second to none," wrote the person who nominated Olson for Health Care Heroes. "She doesn't judge or complain about the difficult situations she encounters, she embraces them and makes our patients feel seen and heard. She is selfless in sacrificing her own time and resources to aid others."

Abby said the health care setting continues to face challenges "and when the majority of the world got a break and was told to go home, we took on many roles. We haven’t really gotten any respite yet and sometimes it’s hard to find the energy to keep facing the new challenges that show up. But we do — we just keep standing up to them and trying to re-invent things, push the obstacles out of the way and keep the patient in the forefront. We care about our community!"

Abby advises those pursuing a similar career path to always be willing to learn and grow, work for a company that shares their values and leave a legacy of good integrity and service to others.

Abby's team at CHI Good Samaritan hospital is a source of inspiration for her. She has a group of RNs, social workers and a care management assistant who work tirelessly every day to find appropriate discharge planning options for patients, advocate for their benefits and find resources for social determinants of health such as housing and transportation.

"She thinks outside the box and asks the hard questions. Abby's advocacy doesn't stop within the walls of this hospital — she is continuously working within the community to find and create new initiatives and resources for those she serves," the nominator wrote. "Her work ethic and vast knowledge is influential to the entire team here at Good Sam. Abby is the most deserving Health Care Hero. We are so thankful for you, boss lady!"

Outside of work, Abby is a wife and mother of three. She enjoys living a healthy and active life, spending time with family and friends and pursuing outdoor activities like hiking and kayaking. She has also taught medical social work classes as an adjunct professor at UNK since 2016.

Abby's passion for her work and dedication to her patients and team are evident in her responses. She is an inspiration to those in the health care industry and beyond.