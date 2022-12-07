Attend a holiday party where it's OK to cry Tuesday in Kearney

KEARNEY — Lights are bright. Homes are festive. Christmas trees sparkle in the windows. The world appears to be celebrating. But for those navigating grief, the holidays can be a sad and lonely time.

People who are mourning, regardless of how long ago they suffered a loss, are invited to Un-Happy Holidays Gathering 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the CHI Health Good Samaritan Cancer Center at 104 W. 33rd St.

This will be “a holiday party with different expectations,” Adie Johnson, chaplain at Good Samaritan, said. She and Lisa Follmer, a medical social worker at AseraCare Hospice, will facilitate the event. Since last April, the two have led three six-week grief support groups together.

Un-Happy Holidays Pre-registration is encouraged for the Un-Happy Holidays Gathering set for 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. To register or learn more, call 308-865-7523 or 308-698-0580, or email adie.johnson@commonspirit.org.

Attendees will be supported as they navigate the grieving process, remember loved ones and cope with change this holiday season. If they choose, they can bring food to share, anything from a bag of potato chips to a recipe that was a Christmas favorite of the deceased loved one. Two soon-to-be therapy goats will be there, too.

“When you’re grieving, the expectations of a festive holiday get-together have gone out the window. We want people to know there is a place where it’s OK not to be happy,” Follmer said.

Johnson added, “People have expectations with grief, like, ‘By a year I should be finished grieving.’ But there are no rules.”

Connecting

Follmer and Johnson said the holidays can be piercing for those who mourn, especially when Christmas commercials begin airing at Halloween.

“People now spend a quarter of the year hearing Christmas songs. There’s this image that everything should be wonderful this time of year, but for many people, it’s not,” Johnson said. “The focus of the holidays is getting together with loved ones, but those they’ve lost can’t get here anymore. People hear ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas.’ They see gifts under the tree and empty chairs at the table.”

Added Follmer, “To many, holidays are sacred, and nobody wants to let go of traditions, so the process of grief is rebuilding, deconstruction and rebuilding.”

At next week’s gathering, attendees will be invited to share memories of the loved one who has passed. They will talk about the biggest loss they are feeling this holiday, and what other times will be difficult in the year ahead. “This is a place where you can talk about this and people won’t be tired of hearing it,” Johnson said.

She said it can be difficult to be with relatives around the holidays after losing a loved one because they all remember, and they’re all protecting each other, but “at this gathering, you can share whatever you like. You won’t have to tiptoe around.”

Johnson said the group may also explore “healthy grief.” Grief is most intense immediately after a death, with “initial waves of grief that knock you over, but waves can come again with sensory cues long after a loss,” she said.

Those cues can include favorite foods, aromas, shows or ads on TV, even Christmas songs. “Right after the holidays can be very difficult, too. People think they’re the only ones experiencing sadness and depression,” she added.

Follmer added, “One day you are accepting, and the next day you are back into anger and denial. People say, ‘I was doing great, but now I backslid.’ I tell them, ‘No, backsliding is normal.’”

‘A magic’

The two women said the three grief groups they led in 2022 were “phenomenal.” Each averaged five or six people. “We could describe the magic we see from the first week to the sixth,” Johnson said. “There was no expectation that people would be ‘done’ grieving when it’s over, but they felt more relaxed, and they all want to get together again.”

One participant was Griselda De Anda, who is in her 20s. She had just lost her father when she “stumbled into” the group last spring through a social media post. “I am so glad I did,” she said. Fellow participants helped her adjust to a “new normal” without her father.

“Losing my dad has been the most difficult thing I have ever faced. My entire life was turned upside down, but connecting with others and listening to their stories, feelings and the grieving process reassured me that grief never ends,” she said.

“I will never stop missing my father, but there are things we cannot change,” she said. “I will always remember him and share stories about the kind of man he was. Being in a space that allows you to do that openly is one of the most healing things of all.”

Tuesday’s event in this holiday season is simply “a chance to get together with other people who are grieving,” Follmer said. “If you are grieving and you are curious, just show up.”