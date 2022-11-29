Haarbergs receive Kearney Sertoma Club's October Yard of the Month Award

KEARNEY — Elaine and Kent Haarberg moved from their farmhouse near Imperial in southwest Nebraska to Kearney about four years ago.

They said much of their spare time is devoted to following their grandkids’ activities, and yes, one of their grandsons, Heinrich Haarberg, is a quarterback on the Huskers’ roster.

When they’re not attending grandkids’ activities, one of the Haarbergs’ favorite pastimes is tending their lawn and landscape in the 5400 block of Avenue K.

The couple gives their place a lot of attention, and it shows. The Haarbergs are the recipients of the Kearney Sertoma Club’s October Yard of the Month Award.

The lawn is carefully manicured, and there’s a large berm that commands the front lawn. The backyard features a grotto with a babbling fountain, a deck and a well-shaded lounging area on their west lot line.

And there are the wheelbarrows. According to Kent and Elaine, they are popular antiques, they make wonderful planters and the Haarbergs had 27 of them at their old place near Imperial.

“I had to downsize when we moved here,” Elaine said.

The Haarbergs’ yard features a variety of curiosities and eye-catchers, including an old lamp post, a variety of antiques and beautiful white-bark trees. Insects infected the trees and they died, but Kent said the trees still are standing and haven’t lost the striking white bark, so it doesn’t appear there’s a need to remove them.

The Haarberg yard features colorful plants that bloom in most seasons, including a number of rose bushes. Remnants of those plants remain, but Old Man Winter arrived early this year, so most of the plants have seen better days.

Not to worry, because Elaine and Kent have generously festooned their property with colorful pumpkins, gourds and other natural trappings of fall.

Orange is the dominant color now, and the Haarbergs put out strings of orange lights to complement the pumpkins and gourds.

“The Haarbergs’ yard looks cool after dark,” said Gene Beerbohm, one of the judges for the Kearney Sertoma Club’s Yard of the Month Award.

Kearney Sertoma Yard of the Month recipients in 2022 May: Dean and Wanda Westphalen, 4110 17th Ave. June: Vicki Polhemus, 2716 Fifth Ave. July: Roger and Bev Mathieson, 18 Mustang Trail. August: Jim and Doris Dorman, 422 W. 29th St. September: David and Julie Bohm, 10 Centennial Lane. October: Elaine and Kent Haarberg, 5408 K Ave. Nominations for the award may be submitted to: Yard of the Month, 2620 Second Ave., Suite 2, Kearney, NE 68845.