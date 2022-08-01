 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Good crowds, good weather, good times at Summerfest

KEARNEY — Good crowds, good weather — and a good time at the annual Summerfest at The Archway.

“We had a beautiful day and a great turn out,” said Joanne Hoatson, executive director of The Archway. “Attendance this year, compared to last year, is like night and day. We added a lot of different events to this year’s offerings. We’ve had a great response.”

Hoatson and her team began setting up at 7:30 a.m., several hours before the opening of the event at 11 a.m.

“We thought we had plenty of time to get things set up this morning, but people started arriving early,” she said. “They were really excited for Summerfest.”

The staff at The Archway, along with employees at RockIT Event Pro, had everything ready for the opening at 11 a.m.

“This is about our community and bringing them in,” Hoatson said. “This is a fundraiser for The Archway. The funds that come from this kind of event goes toward fulfilling the mission of The Archway.”

Family-friendly events like Summerfest serve to remind the community that The Archway serves more than just travelers passing through on I-80.

“My husband and I were out here at The Archway about two weeks ago at the end of a very hot day,” Hoatson said. “We came out at about 9 o’clock that night. There were a dozen cars in the parking lot. I thought, ‘We’ve been closed since 5.’ It had cooled off, and there were people walking the trails and fishing in the ponds.”

Breaking News