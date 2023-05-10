KEARNEY — Ben Morgan, a senior at Kearney High School, doesn’t come from a family of teachers. Yet that is exactly the career he wants to pursue. Thanks to the Cooperative Education program at KHS as well as support from his parents and teachers, he feels prepared to chase his dream.

The Cooperative Education program at KHS allows students in their junior or senior year of high school to leave school in the afternoons to work at a part-time job of their choosing. Morgan, who began working at Hy-Vee in April 2021 and participated in the Cooperative Education program his senior year, said the experience taught him workplace etiquette, gave him discipline and helped him learn how to maintain a healthy balance between school, work and his personal life.

“It definitely has showed me what to do, what not to do in work,” Morgan said. “It definitely gave me some discipline. The balance between school and work, it just emphasizes that the most.”

The program helped Morgan prepare for life after high school. “It shows you how to be more independent. It shows you life outside of high school, and it definitely gets you ready for the real world.”

Real-world experience and useful life skills aren’t the only aspects of the program that benefited Morgan. “Not only has it helped me work, but I’ve actually built some connections through the customers,” Morgan said.

In fact, one of those customers, Roger Overleese, is going to be Morgan’s new employer this summer.

“I had no clue that Roger is the owner of Husker Agronomics,” Morgan said.

Morgan explained that during his job interview at Cornhusker Agronomics Inc., he recognized Overleese as one of the customers that he routinely chatted with while he helped load online orders into cars at Hy-Vee. Now, Morgan is going to be working with Overleese and the Cornhusker Agronomics team throughout the summer before he starts school at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall. He said he’s excited for “the experience I will gain for my teaching career.”

Morgan has no doubts about which college is the best fit for him and his dreams. “When I toured UNL, I loved it,” Morgan said. “UNL felt personable, and they had me meet with my major, the coordinator for the major, so it just felt like they really wanted me there.”

His major of choice, the Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication major, will give him the knowledge, skills and certification that he needs to pursue his dream of being an agriculture teacher and a Future Farmers of America adviser, just like two of his favorite teachers at KHS: Spencer Noble and Sheridan Swotek.

“What definitely sparked my interest the most is Mr. Noble and Miss Swotek, teachers at Kearney High School. They’re both in the ag department, and they have done a fantastic job,” Morgan said. “They have really pushed me to do my best this year while I was in FFA.”

Along with his teachers, Morgan’s grandfather and neighbors helped pique his interest in pursuing a career in agriculture. Morgan’s grandfather has been farming in Decatur, Nebraska, for well over 60 years. Because of his experience helping his grandfather and neighbors on their farms, Morgan said he’s “always been interested in ag.”

Pursuing a career as an FFA adviser will give Morgan the opportunity to teach high-school aged kids about agriculture, take students to competitions and direct community service projects, like picking up litter near local highways. Noble spoke highly of both Morgan’s leadership skills and commitment to community service. “Other than being a great leader in our chapter, he also has been a huge part of our community service team. So he, one part of that, has helped with our highway cleanups. He also helps with the Nebraska Cattlemen's Classic, where he puts in many hours,” Noble said.

Other characteristics that will help Morgan find success include his positive attitude and strong work ethic. Swotek said, “He does everything with a smile. … He gives 110% on even the days when we’re lifting heavy panels for many, many hours. He’ll do it with a smile on his face and encourage those around him.”

Morgan’s passion for agriculture and FFA shines through in how he speaks about the program. “I wish I would’ve joined (FFA) my freshman year. I had so much fun this year,” Morgan said.

Morgan said he is excited for the future, especially getting to meet new people and work with his future college mates. He said he is going to miss his parents, but they are “super supportive of me and my teaching dreams.”

“I’ll be the first-generation teacher,” Morgan said.