Depression can be triggered by a variety of factors, including relationship or financial stress, trauma, loss, changes in the brain’s chemistry and certain medical conditions. On top of this, a tendency toward negative thinking can make someone more susceptible to depression.

Some may feel that they are not good enough to love or be loved, not good enough to challenge themselves and not good enough to experience happy feelings. We live in a culture called meritocracy, which is a system in which individuals are promoted or rewarded based on their abilities and achievements.

When we have failed to meet our own expectations or goals, it is easy to criticize ourselves or have a tendency toward negative thinking. We might say, “I am not good enough. I do not deserve it.”

As a pastor, I have met some people experiencing depression. Especially after COVID-19, depression has become intense. First, I ask them to meet a counselor. Most of the pastors are not certified counselors or physicians. But pastors can offer spiritual guidance.

Second, I, as a pastor, invite them to ponder and meditate on Psalm 139 in order to let them know how they are precious in God’s sight. The Psalmist praises God: “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.” (Psalm 139:13-14, NIV)

The Psalmist also praises God for God’s action and grace. I ask them to follow verse 14, “I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” This confession reminds us of God’s grace that we cannot earn through our efforts or achievements. God’s grace is freely given to us. That’s why we call it God’s gift. Our foremost identity exists not because of our achievements, but because of God’s grace.

As Psalm 139 also talks about the mother’s womb and the water image, we might remember the baptism of Jesus in Matthew 3. When Jesus was baptized, heaven was open and said, “This is my son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased.” (Matt 3:17) As God already worked in us a long time ago, even in the mother’s womb, we need to hear the same voice from God toward us.

Although we sometimes feel not enough or worthy of being loved, we need to remember that we are already loved by God, who proclaims, “you are fearfully and wonderfully made. You are my child, whom I love; with you I am well pleased.”