The majority of Christians I meet struggle to believe the Bible while often insisting that it is important to believe the Bible. The blind spot many of us have is in believing what the Bible says about the Christian, about ourselves.

If we are to stress the importance of what God says, we must also stress the importance of what God says about each of us. Believing what God says about how he sees me directly connects to our view of our identity, which not only impacts how I live, but also how I view the world and how I view God.

We often assume God sees me as I see myself, but when we compare scripture to how we see ourselves, it's often very different. Here are a few things that Ephesians says about you: You are loved, you are chosen, you are wanted, you are forgiven, you give God joy and you are adopted.

These are no small things for two reasons. 1) To deny this is to deny what God says, and thus, to say God must see you differently. 2) To deny this impacts your understanding of your identity as a Christian and your view of God. These impact how you relate to God and others.

Our struggle to accept this is not just a struggle to see ourselves as God sees us, but also to believe that God is much greater in his love of us than we imagine. I too often assume that since I see myself this way, God must also see me this way.

One writer wrote, “We degrade God too much, ascribing to Him our ideas, in vexation at being unable to understand Him.” And that is the problem. The way God sees us is very different from how we see ourselves, and we are diminished when we don’t realize that. Our view of God is reduced since we see him as different from who he is, and our view of self is diminished as we see ourselves as less than God sees us.

Since we are painfully aware of our failures, it’s a struggle that we all have. We imagine God is repelled by them. But this is because we imagine he is like us. When we fail to see ourselves the way God sees us, we come away with a twisted view of self and God that makes him seem either harsh or permissive, but we never picture him as he actually is or as we are in Christ.

I encourage you to take the time to go through the first two chapters of Ephesians and notice how God sees you now that you are in Christ. Then, take some time to pray through the list, thanking God for it.