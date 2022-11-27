Pastor's Pen: Warm coffee, autumn leaves and other joys

Hello, good neighbors!

No matter what the season is, it always warms my heart to visit with you again. There is so much to write about, to reflect on, to be thankful for.

As the coffee perks in the morning while the sun begins to smile on us again for another day, our minds are drawn to the bright yellow leaves blown against my fence and, oh yes, those beautiful reds, too. Maybe you don’t have any at your house, but anywhere you see them, they are yours to enjoy up close or at a distance.

Last summer they were green and full of life, and now they are still full of life. You may ask, how so?

Last summer their smell and fullness reminded us of growing and adorning our beautiful world. Now they prompt our minds by their varied and gorgeous colors, even the browns, to say, “Thank you, God, for all of Your beauty and grace and blessings in my world amidst all of its trials.”

Those leaves drifting past your door or rustling through your alley bring music that only God can write. They say, “Please look around and never forget that God is good.” In a world torn by war and confusion, God is the giver of all hope and good. Even the leaves which we must bag up and haul away ... those humble little works of God that fill our downspouts and window wells have a message and a dignity that only God can give — and He does.

Look at one leaf carefully. It may be brown, yellow or red, but please, look at one. It is a work of God for us to pause and admire — but there is more. What about you? Are you not a miracle also? You may be in a wheelchair, a bed, on Second Avenue, in your SUV or at home. No, you are not a leaf, but you are God’s creation and here for all to see.

Your beauty will be displayed in how you treat others. The look in your eyes, a hello, an offer to help with the door, a card to someone who needs a kind word. Are you important in this world? The most ... yes, the most!

Proof: Our Gracious Heavenly Father would not have sent His only son to die for you if you “weren’t the leaf (apple) of His eye.” See? it all leads back to Him, doesn’t it?

Tulip bulbs, even our dirty hands as we seek to plant them, corn, beans, cows, your work and mine. We are like the golden leaves of fall blowing here and there reminding people that God Loves Them.

I hope you all had a happy and blessed Thanksgiving. God Bless You!