Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

How do we hold and navigate the tension of grief and hope? Perhaps one place to learn is in cemeteries.

Monday is Memorial Day, which was declared a national holiday by Congress in 1968. Yet the sentiment and practices of the day began over 150 years ago, with communities throughout the north and south of our country declaring that it was sweet and fitting to decorate the graves of soldiers who’d died during the Civil War (see www.archives.gov/news/topics/memorial-day and its links for more information).

The origin stories of Memorial Day, then called Decoration Day, are a little cloudy. In some, perhaps many, instances, only Union or Confederate soldiers’ graves were decorated, depending on where the celebration occurred.

But the National Archives reports that in Jackson, Mississippi, Sue Langdon Adams initiated a Decoration Day nearly immediately after the Civil War’s end in which they decorated the graves of all soldiers killed in the Civil War, both Confederate and Union.

In cemeteries, just days or a few short years after the bloodshed had ended, people across the country struggled to hold together grief and hope. Reality seemed bleak. The country would undoubtedly be different.

Likely few knew precisely what the differences might be, how far those differences would stretch, or if they, as Americans, would ever grow to live up to the high ideals of the national identity. Grief, loss, and fear were too real for much hope.

Thus, they went to the cemeteries — fields of freshly dug soil, perhaps still waiting for the grass to take root again. They went, armed with flowers, flags and memories. They went laden with grief and perhaps not a little resentment.

But, perhaps, it’s in such cemetery places — wherever we carry the heaviness of our griefs as tear-soaked flowers — that we find a place to lay them down, so that we may cling more closely to one another and walk out holding hands of hope.

At least that’s how I imagine Sue Langdon Adams and her neighbors walking out after decorating.

Whether she intended for her neighbors to decorate all soldiers’ graves, or they did so after seeing the sad sight of undecorated graves of Union soldiers, Sue Langdon Adams’ boundary-crossing decorating emanates from a deep truth about what it means to be human.

In Genesis 1, we read the Judeo-Christian origin story, in which we’re told that “God created humans in his image” (v. 27, CEB). When Adams decorated the graves of all soldiers killed in battle, she displayed a deep belief that all humans, those with whom we agree and those with whom we do not, are fellow creatures created out of love for relationship with God and each other. This is good news to base our lives upon.

Whenever we recognize and embrace our common humanity, our beloved createdness, we take steps from the griefs and fears that divide us toward hope of unity, abundance and blessing.

When we lay down that which we carry in efforts to selflessly bless others, even our enemies, we may walk away holding hands with hope of a new future, a new self, renewed by the Spirit in whom we live and breathe together.