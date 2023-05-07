A couple of years ago, when the world was facing unforeseen obstacles, fear and turmoil spread rapidly throughout the world. People were unsure of what would happen next.

Health and economy questions, divisive tensions and polar opposite opinions, blame and accusation were all building upon one another. And then a subtle reminder came in the form of a song and swept across Christianity, bringing hope and strength. The song is called the Blessing. It is both a prayer and a reminder that God is with us and for us through it all.

As you are reading this today, I want to pronounce this blessing over you. If you are a believer in Jesus and have surrendered your life to Him, you became part of God’s family. This blessing given to the Israelites, God’s Chosen people, is for you as well.

Will you receive this prayer today?

Heavenly Father, I pray today for all those who are reading this short article that you would bless them with your presence. Remind them that You are near even with all the unsettled questions and divisions upon the earth today.

Heavenly Father, I ask you today for protection of your family. Father, would you protect them not only physically, but would you protect them from the words of the enemy that arrive in their thoughts trying to tear them down; would you protect them from the accusations, the condemnation of human imperfection and the sin that still tries to define them?

Father, will you protect them and free them to walk in strength and power today?

Heavenly Father, I ask for your face to shine upon my brothers and sisters today. Will you show them all the good that is happening around them today? Remind them of your goodness upon their life that defines them — not the numbers, the comparison, the disappointments, the things yet to be done, but rather where you have moved through their life in the strength of your goodness. Father shine on them today.

Heavenly Father, would you be gracious to them today? Father, let your grace triumph over the pressures, possibilities and pain that exist in our lives. Father, let your grace remain upon those who have said yes to you.

Heavenly Father, look upon my brothers and sisters with favor today. Let your favor lead them into the right yesses. Let your favor help them and build them up in the calling that is on their lives. Lead them with your favor upon their lives today.

Heavenly Father, ultimately, give them peace from Heaven that transforms their life as the peace of Heaven consumes and overwhelms them in triumph today! I pray these things in Jesus name, Amen!

Numbers 6:22-27 (CSB): “The Lord spoke to Moses: 'Tell Aaron and his sons, "This is how you are to bless the Israelites. You should say to them, 'May the Lord bless you and protect you; may the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; may the Lord look with favor on you and give you peace.'" In this way they will pronounce my name over the Israelites, and I will bless them.'"