Pastor's Pen: Make room in your heart's inn for Jesus

“Be near me, Lord Jesus, I ask you to stay, close by me forever and love me I pray. Bless all the dear children in Your tender care. And fit us for heaven to live with you there.”

These are the fifth and sixth verses of “Away in the Manger,” a favorite Christmas carol. They are a prayer expressing a desire to have Jesus near caring for us and the hope of heaven because of his provision of salvation.

During the Christmas season, so many things require our attention. Decorating, baking and shopping; attending concerts and children’s programs; buying and wrapping gifts for people we love — these are just some of them. Let’s not forget about mailing gifts and all the cards! The ads and store displays were in full force before Thanksgiving.

How can we resist running headlong into decorating and into the stores and online to make our purchases? How can we resist the push from consumer culture and the stress of increased demands on our time? Where is the season of peace and joy we hear about in all the carols? Philippians 4:7 promises a “peace that passes our human understanding,” right?

God has done his part. He sent his Son, Jesus, to be born of a virgin, live among us and die for our sin: rising from the dead, conquering death and the grave, making us fit for heaven. Jesus promised in Matthew 28 that he would be with us always, but sometimes we don’t feel like he is. Is there something we can do to be more aware of him? What is our part?

Philippians 4:6 says, “Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done.” Our part: Don’t worry, pray! Pray about everything? Yes, everything that you are concerned about.

When was the last time you got a great parking space in a busy lot when you were tired or really short on time? Did you think you were “just lucky”? Our culture is quick to say it’s just luck, but God was taking care of you. He cares about all of your life, even parking spaces!

Acknowledging his provision with a simple, “Thank you God for the parking space. You are so good to me! I love you,” can help us to be more aware that God is with us. When we know God is taking care of us, we can enjoy His peace in the midst of our busy day and that He wants to help us in all we do.

We can enjoy all the wonderful festive times of celebration, and have peace, by simply inviting God into them with simple prayers and thanksgiving for all He has done. Let’s make room in the inn of our hearts for Jesus, his peace and his presence.