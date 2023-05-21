During my morning devotions recently, I was reading the book of Matthew chapter 22. A certain lawyer presents Jesus with a question about the Law and which commandment given in the Law was the greatest.

Jesus responds by saying, “‭You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments depend all the Law and the Prophets” (Matthew 22:37-40 ESV).

There were over 614 laws given to the Nation of Israel concerning diet, dress, work, family life, worship and other topics. Jesus here gives the man only two commandments. His command was to “love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.”

That was the most important commandment, but the second was like it: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” Then Jesus said all the laws and commands depend upon these two commandments.

I am nothing if not an underachiever, and I did not want to attempt going through 600 laws to see how they fit into loving God or loving my neighbor, but I did spend some time with the Ten Commandments.

When I was growing up, the Ten Commandments were a list of dos and don’ts. If you were a “good person” and kept them, you could go to heaven when you died. If you did not keep them, you were destined to spend eternity in Hell.

When I was a freshman in college, someone shared Ephesians 2:8-9 with me, and it drastically changed how I viewed the Ten Commandments. It said, “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.”

I learned that God loved me and wanted a relationship with me. There was nothing I could do to earn His love or deserve what Jesus did on the cross for me. His act of grace was completed as a demonstration of His love for me (Romans 5:8).

I want to look at the Ten Commandments through the lens of love:

1. You shall have no other gods before Me: Love is loyal. Steadfast allegiance to someone or something, in this case God.

2. You shall not make for yourself any idols: Love is faithful. Adhering firmly and devotedly to a person, cause or idea.

3. You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain: Love is reverent. A feeling of profound awe and respect.

4. Remember the Sabbath day to keep it holy: Love is intimate. Very personal, touching the innermost feelings.

5. Honor your father and your mother: Love is respectful. The state of being regarded with honor or esteem.

6. You shall not murder: Love is harmless. Not capable of harm, harm is defined as physical or psychological injury or damage; wrong, evil.

7. You shall not commit adultery: Love is pure. Free from dirt, defilement or pollution.

8. You shall not steal: Love is unselfish. Selfish is defined as concerned chiefly or primarily with oneself, without regard for the well-being of others.

9. You shall not bear false witness: Love is truthful. Consistently telling the truth, honest.

10. You shall not covet: Love is content. Not desiring more than what one has; satisfied.

Notice the first four commandments are focused on our relationship with God, and the next six are focused on our relationship with our neighbors. I never cease to be amazed at the wisdom of God!