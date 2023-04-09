He is Risen! He is Risen indeed!

These words are often shared in churches all around the globe as Christians celebrate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ on Easter. But how often do these words ring true in our hearts and in our lives the other 364 days of the year?

There are still those who are skeptical of the resurrection 2,000 years later and write it off as a conspiracy or fairytale. Lee Strobel was one of these. An atheist and investigative journalist, his book, “A Case for Christ,” details the account of his journey to disprove the resurrection. Spoiler: as he investigated, the evidence led him to believe that Christ had indeed risen from the dead!

Other scholars and theologians connect the truth of the resurrection to the accounts we read in the gospels. For a Jew to be sentenced to death on a cross was the ultimate in disgrace and shame. It had to be true that Jesus died on the cross and for the disciples to want it recorded in history for all to see. There is no other logical reason for them to share such a disgraceful story.

This same group of men, followers of Jesus, were so frightened by his death that they gathered together in a locked room! What would then give them the courage and boldness to go into all the earth sharing the good news of the gospel, even giving their lives for it? Surely those three days after Jesus’ death were a time of turmoil and distress.

But on the third day, Jesus rose! History was changed, the lives of the disciples transformed and the gift of eternal life, through Jesus, was extended to all who would believe. John 6:47 (NKJV), “Most assuredly, I say to you, he who believes in Me has everlasting life.”

He is Risen! He is Risen indeed! Words I’m sure Jesus’ disciples gladly proclaimed. For the disciples, this truth changed everything. The goal of their lives became sharing this good news with the world: Jesus is alive, alive today and alive for you!

This truth was reality to them, so real that many gave their life in sharing it. Acts 20:24 (NLT), “But my life is worth nothing to me unless I use it for finishing the work assigned me by the Lord Jesus — the work of telling others the Good News about the wonderful grace of God.” These weren’t just nice words shared on Easter, but truth to be shared and lived every day. John 11:25 (MSG), "You don't have to wait for the End. I am, right now, Resurrection and Life. The one who believes in me, even though he or she dies, will live.”

During Lent, the 40 days leading up to Easter, we give up a favorite food or activity and attend special services, remembering the sacrifice of our Lord. The end of Lent culminates with Easter morning. Some will celebrate by getting up early to attend a sunrise service, to go on an Easter egg hunt or offer Easter baskets filled with chocolate bunnies and colorful eggs. But what about Monday? What about the day AFTER Easter?

He is Risen! He is Risen indeed! When Lent has come and gone, and Easter has passed, will we, as Jesus’ disciples did, take to heart the truth of these words? Will we live with our life’s goal to be sharing the good news that Jesus is alive?

Alive today and alive for all? Jesus said in John 10:10 (MSG), “… I came so they can have real and eternal life, more and better life than they ever dreamed of.” Let’s spread the Good News!