For most Christians, last week began the season of Lent. Lent means many things: fasting and renewed focus, a journey from ashes to the cross and a time to recognize our need for mercy and grace.

One word that comes to mind this Lent is reconciliation. What is reconciliation? It’s more than just forgiveness. As a friend of mine recently observed, forgiveness means I release you from a debt you owe. Reconciliation, on the other hand, means not only that I release you from a debt, but that I take you out to lunch. It’s not just the absence of enmity; it’s also the offer of fellowship.

I suspect that the word reconciliation is on my mind this Lent because the last three years have created a deep need for reconciliation. 2020 was not a good year for relationships. Just like a flood leaves behind damage that will take years to undo, 2020 created divisions and tears in our community that often remain unhealed.

Perhaps you had a holiday ruined over a difference in opinion about how to handle COVID-19. Maybe a lifelong friend now considers you an enemy because of who you supported in the last election. You may have had someone shout you down at a school board meeting, or maybe you were the one doing the shouting. Maybe you’ve cut someone out of your life, labeling that person “toxic.”

The truth is that reconciliation is not easy. We have all kinds of ways of avoiding the hard work of seeking others out, saying, “I’m sorry,” and asking to be forgiven. We know we should seek people out who have hurt us and seek reconciliation, but sometimes the emotions make us freeze, and we continue to put it off for days, weeks, months or even years.

At times we “ghost” those we’ve hurt or those who have hurt us, meaning that we avoid responding to the contact they make with us. Other times we respond to hurts by playing the part of Midwest nice. We brush off offenses, saying, “It’s OK,” when in reality it’s not.

So, what’s the path forward? How can we practice reconciliation this Lent? That would take more words than I’m allowed. In fact, our congregation will spend the entire season of Lent answering these questions. But here are a few thoughts.

First, let’s recognize that reconciliation is the heart of God, and so, for the Christian, reconciliation is not optional. The extent to which we practice reconciliation is the extent to which we have understood the Gospel. This is why Jesus speaks so seriously in the Gospels about reconciliation.

Second, reconciliation starts with telling the truth. This means we are honest about how we’ve been hurt, as well as honest about how we’ve hurt others. Restored relationships come about through patient listening and honest confession rather than minimizing hurt or making excuses.

Third, and most importantly, the forgiveness we share with others is not really our forgiveness, it’s God’s. Before we could ever apologize or ask for forgiveness, God had already set his heart on reconciling us to himself. And so, whenever we work toward the restoration of a relationship, we are sharing with others the grace God first gave to us. As the Apostle Paul says in Ephesians 4:32, “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.”

We often focus on giving something up for Lent. This is a useful practice. But perhaps more importantly, this Lent ought to be a season for taking inventory of our relationships – seeking reconciliation and offering it. This is not easy, but it’s God’s heart for you and your relationships.