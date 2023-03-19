Dietrich Bonhoeffer once said, “Christians ... so often think they must always contribute something when they are in the company of others, that this is the one service they have to render. They forget that listening can be a greater service than speaking.”

David Augsburger says that “being listened to is so close to being loved that most people cannot tell the difference.”

We live in a world of constant chatter. It’s practically unavoidable. Whether at home, work, school or play, we’re always talking. To our spouse, children, coworkers, clients, friends, students, classmates. Even if that talking is digital, we’re still talking.

And while communication and utilizing the power of our words is good and necessary, the wisdom of Scripture speaks actually to the power of limited speech, reduced speech, mitigated speech ... or ... in other words ... the power of listening.

The sages of the book of Proverbs speak about the power of controlling speech and maximizing listening (ex. Prov 17:27-28, 18:2, 13, 21:23). Pastor James in the New Testament joins this conversation and says, “Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters: You must all be quick to listen, slow to speak ...” (1:19).

This advice may be one of the best bits of practical wisdom that Proverbs and James can give to any of us for day-to-day living. Leading with our ears instead of our tongues.

Active listening means listening all the way through to the end of a statement. It could be summed up in four parts: halt, engage, acknowledge and replay. Conveniently spelled HEAR.

Halt means we stop what we’re doing, end any internal dialogue, be fully present and free ourselves to pay complete attention to the person who is talking. This also means not thinking of an answer or response while someone else is talking.

Engage requires us to focus on the speaker, establish eye contact and have an open posture. We do whatever is necessary to extend hospitality to the speaker.

Acknowledge involves making it clear we’re present in the conversation. Asking open-ended questions. Offering verbal and nonverbal cues that we are following along with them. We acknowledge their real emotions and do not discount them. Responding with unsolicited advice and trying to fix someone’s problems is not listening.

Replay is when we paraphrase both in our mind and appropriately aloud what we think the other person said and verify it with them. “If I heard you correctly, I think I heard you say ... and it is making you feel ...”

That, in a nutshell, is the power of listening! And I guarantee it’ll open doors for you and revolutionize your relationships with your loved ones, friends, colleagues, strangers and even your enemies. Listening is THAT powerful.

Listening is a way of loving others. It’s simple but hard work, and it takes time. And – hear me out – there is absolutely a time and place for talking. We just have to be better at discerning when and how ... and that only comes from active listening.

People crave to be heard! You probably do, too! We live in a drought of listening. We live in a world where people are constantly misunderstood, talked over or talking past each other. But instead of reciprocating that with others or contributing to that ourselves, let’s tap into the power of listening – and not listening for the sake of responding or correcting or saving, but actually listening to someone in the moment, with the intent to understand and empathize.

Give it a try. I double-dawg dare you!