Pastor's Pen: Jesus is more than a source for soundbites

‘Do not think that I came to destroy the Law or the Prophets. I did not come to destroy but to fulfill.” These are Jesus Christ’s words, quoted in the Gospel of Matthew.

A few months ago, U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu also quoted Jesus. Well, he tried, sort of: “I just thought I would now recite for you what Jesus Christ said about homosexuality.” He then stood in silence for 20 seconds before yielding the House floor. (Mic drop!?)

Lieu’s presumption, and many of ours, too, is that being on the “right side” of today’s most divisive issues is self-evident, aided by all the timeless wisdom that can be summoned in a soundbite or tweet, and in this case, using selected words of Jesus (or the perceived lack thereof) as a proof text.

This reflection is not about hot-button issues like abortion, same-sex marriage, transgenderism, gun control, institutional racism, immigration or Covid. It is about how we all use Lieu’s formula. Plug in a favorite topic that we want Jesus to address or not address (whichever the case may be), open our Bibles, look at some passages we like, avoid others we don’t, do some interpretative somersaulting, and voilà! Jesus says exactly what we want him to say or not say, whichever the case may be. As one fast food chain so enticingly promises: “Have it your way!”

Is this really who I want Jesus to be? Merely a proof text to confirm my position on whatever issues I deem most important? Honestly, it often is. But is this who Jesus really is?

Today, many Christians throughout the world are celebrating the Transfiguration, a startling event when Jesus shone with heavenly glory on a mountaintop, witnessed by his closest followers, Peter, James and John. Two other witnesses were there as well, present with Jesus in his glory: Moses, representing the Law delivered to God’s people on Mount Sinai, and Elijah, representing the prophets who prophesied by the visitation of the Word of the Lord. The very same Law and Prophets that Jesus claims to fulfill.

Throughout history, Jesus’ followers have seen the Transfiguration not as some special effect or dazzling light show. Rather, they understand it as the revelation of who Jesus really is — Jesus showing us his eternal divinity shining forth in and through his humanity, fully God and fully human.

This means something truly mind-boggling. It means that, as he himself claimed, Jesus is the First and the Last, the Alpha and Omega, the Beginning and the End. It means that he is not only the fulfillment of the Law and the Prophets, but that he is also the Author of the Law and the Word of the Lord who spoke through the prophets. The very same Word who was in the beginning with God, and who is God.

Jesus’ words are not limited to the red-colored ones we read in those red-letter-edition Bibles. His words are the entirety of Scripture, both New and Old Testaments. And much more! They are beyond anything we can conceive, let alone what can be contained in a book, even a holy and inspired one like the Bible.

“By the Word of the Lord the heavens were established” (Psalm 33:6). Jesus is God incarnate for us, our creator and sustainer who “upholds all things by the word of his power” (Hebrews 1:3).

Rather than a source for soundbites, Jesus Christ is our life who longs to share with us his glory, his light and his eternal life!