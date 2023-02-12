Have you ever wondered how many song titles have the word “love” in them? How many song titles with the word “love” do you think you know?

I thought it would be interesting to try to find out how many songs I could find with “love” in the title. I then wrote down as many as I could think of. Some I came up with were “Love the One You’re With,” “To Love Somebody,” “Looking For Love In All the Wrong Places,” “A World Without Love,” “All You Need is Love,” “And I Love You So,” “Love Stinks” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

I felt like there were hundreds of song titles just swirling around in my head, and the more I tried to stop thinking about song titles, the faster they seemed to come.

Something drew me back to “All You Need Is Love.” That reminded me of 1 John 4. Hmm. I then began to think, what if we could change that song title to “All You Need is God’s Love”? The lyrics have already been written. It is a song about the most perfect love of all. It is a beautiful song about God’s love for us.

Most, if not all, of us have heard at least one time or another that God loves us. That God is love. That God loves us so much that God’s only begotten Son was sent so that the world might be saved and all who believe will have eternal life.

No doubt about it. God loves us!

We may have heard and learned about God’s love in church, Sunday School, confirmation classes, Bible studies or even on TV. God is the source of love for all of us. When we love one another, as God calls us to, we allow that love to surge unconstrained, freely, to one another.

Have you ever been afraid to love or to be loved? What could cause someone to fear loving? It could be that we have been hurt by loving someone and would prefer not to be hurt again.

We can fear being loved because we may feel we just cannot live up to the expectations of someone and are afraid of hurting or disappointing that person. Maybe it is a fear of commitment. With God’s perfect love, we are assured, there is nothing to fear because God is love.

Sometimes love does hurt ... it can be messy ... it can be scary ... and yes, maybe love can stink when you look for it in all the wrong places. But we are all held in God’s love. It’s not something that can be earned or bought. It is given freely!

At times that may seem scary, but remember that God’s perfect love is just that: perfect. God’s love for us never leaves us. “All You Need is God’s Love.” It compels us to love one another, and it sings just as true today as it did yesterday and as it will tomorrow.