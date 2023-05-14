Hello, everyone. How are you? I hope this article finds you well. I hope that you have a good day.

We can use that word “hope” every day in so many ways. The thing that we must keep in mind is to never lose that word in our lives, either in our personal day-to-day thoughts and conversation, or how we consider the well-being of our country.

Each morning is a new day. What we hoped for yesterday or last year we carry on with today. The situation may change; we may even have setbacks or personal failures which war against our hope, but we must maintain hope, for the loss of hope is our greatest loss.

I have written to you a number of times about flowers. We plant them and hope for the best. We water when needed and wait for the results. God is like that. When you hear His Word about Jesus His Son, God is planting the precious gift of hope in your heart.

Just think: When you hear God’s Word sung or preached, or you read it, God is now watering that awesome seed of hope in your life. Troubles in our country and all around the world — corruption, crime, war, death, illness — cannot kill the flower of Godly hope in your heart because it is all based on His love for you.

Jesus is the ultimate hope. Born in Bethlehem to die on the Cross for your sins and mine, he is the “Living Hope.” We can’t generate this kind of hope or really any kind of hope. It is God’s gift to you. Hope, faith, love, joy, peace, patience, kindness and self-control are all gifts from God, Who is the greatest planter of all.

So where is the flower of hope, you may ask? God planted, He watered and the flower ...? That flower first bloomed in your heart when, in the midst of trouble and stress in your life, you kept your hope. That hope hung in there because Jesus was the planter.

Now, again, what about the flower? It blooms again when you give it away to someone else.

Some time ago I mentioned that a “hello” to a person that you do not know may mean the world to them. In our many conversations each week, whether in passing or a few minutes long, we have the opportunity to be a person of hope. Not additional gloom and doom, but a flower — a hope flower — a moment of encouragement, a bright spot for them, a blooming of refuge for them.

Each of us has so much to give. We may not think so at times, but we do. God has given you something that when given to someone else is priceless.

Give the love of Jesus away. Our world needs it so desperately. What you give, God will replace and more.

My tulips will soon be gone (remember, we planted them together last fall), but they only remind us of God’s love for us all. Give people hope, a Godly hope. It is His flowers to all of us.