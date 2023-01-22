Pastor's Pen: God blesses us with beauty, especially in the snow

Hello, everyone! Great to be visiting with you all again. I hope that your Christmas and New Year's celebrations were enjoyable and your family gatherings supplied for you another wonderful memory.

The walks are covered with ice. Cottonmill Lake is quiet. The forest is quiet except for some busy woodpeckers and squirrels that appear in the morning with the rising sun.

How are you today? Seems odd, doesn’t it, for me to ask you that question at this point in my letter to each of you today, but keep reading because I have a note of joy for you.

The mowers are silent. Our spades and hoes lean in the barn corner unneeded. No bird songs greet us as they do in spring. Your camper sits unused. Evening comes early upon us, and the darkness soon follows.

My note of joy for each of you is that I think that our gracious God and Savior gave us winter and its icy forbidding winds, long nights and cloudy days to give us the opportunity to Look Ahead. What God gives always has a purpose. No one does art like God does in the beautiful decorations of frost on a long needle Austrian pine.

God always has purpose. Your life, whatever your age, was given purpose by our Gracious Savior Creator Jesus Christ. Also, God never has an idle move. Winter is just that creation of God to help us stop, think, smile and Look Ahead.

Looking Ahead also helps us to lean and depend on Him. Looking Ahead also helps us to not look back. We can’t change what happened to us back then, but we can sure look ahead and say “2023 will have my best shot.”

That refers to all things, both large and small. The smallest things can bring the greatest pleasures, like iced tea on the back deck on a beautiful summer evening. That piece of pie that your neighbor promised you. Popcorn with your grandson at the ballgame. Your niece coming to see you at Easter. Please. please, write a list for yourself of what you look forward to in this year, 2023.

Don’t let the darkness of January hold you back from enjoying what is to come. And the ultimate “Looking Ahead” is the promise from Christ Himself that all who trust in Him as their Savior from sin and death shall inherit eternal life. Heaven is a gift, my friends, from God’s gracious hand, not ever based on what we have done, but solely on His Grace.

Whatever earthly things you have or don’t have does not matter. Heaven is yours by gift. Look forward to it. Looking ahead to heaven is the ultimate “Looking Ahead.” God is Good, dear friends. May it be tea on the deck, cookies with your neighbor, a beautiful snow drift across your yard or a beautiful Easter lily soon to come.

God’s love is yours today. Cherish it. Look forward to it each morning. Soon the tulips will be coming through. Keep looking ahead, my friends.

Shoveled walks, slick streets – and more snow on the way in Kearney Winter storm in Kearney area Snow shoveling Snow on West 39th Street Snow on cars Snow Motorists in the snow Snow at 44th St. and 2nd Ave. Snow on 56th St. and 2nd Ave. Snow plow at Ace at W. 56th St. Holdrege residential snow Shoveling snow at The Sterling Apartments Cale Abramson assists Kearney resident I-80 closed Snowbound Trucks Snowplows