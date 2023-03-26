Recently I’ve been involved in multiple conversations during which the book of Ecclesiastes has been discussed. As someone who loves this Old Testament book of wisdom, these conversations have been a delight.

In reflecting on these conversations, I found myself in wonder at how a book that is thousands of years old can still resonate so profoundly in human hearts. The wisdom of Solomon truly is remarkable. And yet, in our age of instant gratification, wisdom seems so rare.

Those who have platforms are not the wise — not the sages — but instead, they are the most charismatic, bombastic and, sometimes, simply the loudest voices. Our culture has no use for wisdom — for nuanced opinions regarding complex topics. For charitable, kind debates regarding ideas, where each contestant assumes the best of the other rather than the worst. Is it any surprise, given this cultural climate, that wisdom seems nearly impossible to cultivate for us?

Our attention spans are anemic, corrupted by the infinite abyss of content supplied by social media and the internet. We’ve been discipled by “hot takes” to make snap judgements based on 30-second internet clips of a news segment, sermon or a self-proclaimed “expert” living in their parents’ basement that records videos on their phone.

In fact, we ourselves play the “expert” using our “platform” (Facebook, Twitter or TikTok account) to espouse our brilliance — despite the fact that we’ve never read a single book on the topic. Surely reading an article (or headline) qualifies me as an expert, right?

“Vanity of vanities, says the Preacher. Vanity of vanities! All is vanity” (Eccl. 1:2 ESV). What if we actually followed Solomon’s example and sought wisdom rather than information? What if we made the decision to accept our mere humanity and give up the futile effort to always “be informed”?

In truth, the “news” isn’t really new at all. Solomon told us thousands of years ago, and quite correctly, that there is nothing new under the sun. Would you seek a life of peace, joy, hope and wisdom? Give up such “strivings after the wind” and instead devote yourself to the study of that which is unchanging — a rock-solid foundation for your life — God Himself.

At the end of Ecclesiastes, Solomon gives his final assessment of life in this world, saying that the end of the matter is this: We should fear God and keep His commandments. It’s worth mentioning that Solomon is here commending a healthy fear of God — a respect, honor and reverence for God, recognizing that He is God and we are not.

Let us fix our minds on these two things: knowing God and living lives which please Him.