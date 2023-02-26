Many in my millennial generation were told to dream big as we grew up. With innovative technology and new ideas, it looked like those dreams could become reality.

When it came time to live those dreams, many were denied through economic, social and spiritual crises. We were told to wake up, that those dreams were only for the young who do not understand how the world works.

This is not a new phenomena. Every generation wishes for the next to change the world for the better. Each generation also experiences crushing moments when their dreams face the challenges of stagnation and face forces already in place crushing new expressions and ideas.

Is it then, with wisdom, that we warn new generations of the nature of the world, or is it the fear of watching another be destroyed that we try to lower their expectations? Either option leads us down the same path: becoming part of the weight that is used against the next generation that dreams of a better world and prepares to actualize those dreams.

I want to offer another option besides joining the crushing weight of reality. It is to join the side of the dreamers, to push against the weight that has beaten us and those who have gone before us. While we may have succumbed to it before, we can try again to promote and empower those who have dreams of a better world.

There is a parallel of this constant struggle in the Bible. Many of Jesus’ sharpest messages came at the cost of the Pharisees’ pride. When we think of the Pharisees, we normally think of a bunch of angry bearded fellows in brown robes who are constantly defeated like a comic villain that only wants more losses.

Yet the Pharisees were seen as reformers of their time against another faction called the Sadducees. The Sadducees focused on temple worship and were considered the old money and old power of Judaism.

The Pharisees dreamed of a new way to worship God that did not require people to go to the temple, to pay the exorbitant temple tax fees and be utterly dependent on the priestly class. The Pharisees dreamed that the people who followed God could gather together outside the temple into communities to carefully study the Torah, which is the first five books in the Old Testament.

As they pushed against the reality of temple-focused worship of the Sadduccees, I am sure many of their dreams felt dashed as the systems of the world and reality as they knew it turned against them.

But when they heard of this new prophet named Jesus talking and dreaming about new ways to worship God, they chose to be part of the crushing weight rather than to help Jesus’ new dreams for this world. Jesus was ultimately crushed by this weight with many of the Pharisees leading the charge for His death at the hands of the Romans.

We know Jesus could not be crushed. He broke the weight of the world through His death and resurrection. Jesus invites us to join in His side, the side of the dreamers, and actualize a better world. The crushing reality of this world buckles when we push against it, joining new voices and new dreams for change.

Even if we have been crushed by reality before, there will always be forces pushing against it. By adding our strength and support to new dreams, we may find that if our own dreams experience a resurrection, then we will be living in a better reality.