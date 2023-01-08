Pastor's Pen: As the new year begins, keep the end in mind

“Begin with the end in mind.” Or poets might say, “In my end is my beginning.” Both the poet and Stephen Covey encourage the practice of imagining our end in order to live a full life in the present. So as we begin a new year, we do well to begin with our end in mind.

To dwell on our death becomes unhealthy rather quickly. But the phrase “We are dust and to dust we will return,” reminds us that life is a miracle, a gift not to be squandered.

Death is an end of sorts, though Scriptures teach that death is its own beginning. “For as by a man (Adam) came death, by a man (Jesus) has come also the resurrection of the dead … the last enemy to be destroyed is death.” We begin, created in the image of God, with eternity in our hearts. We do well to live presently with that eternal end in mind.

Consider goals for relationships this year. In a society ripped apart, with people at each others’ throats, we forget these are fellow humans we cancel, disregard and dismiss. They too, image the infinite Creator, and will one day be raised, either to eternal horror or unimaginable glory. This is not a truth calling us to hold no convictions or blindly accept all opinions and ways of life. It is a call to listen, to see the other as valuable, to desire their good, to forgive.

And let us consider not only our end or the end of those we rub shoulders with, but what is the end of the whole world? For, how else will we find our place in the world now if we have no imagination for what the world will one day be?

“Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth … as a bride adorned for her husband … death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” As we turn the calendar to a new year, so one day all of creation will turn, be made new. Everything that was sad will become untrue as sickness, sorrow, even death will lose its sting and be no more. All of creation will be made new, and we all will be answerable for our lives to the One who created all, who makes all things new.

If that is the case, then this world we inhabit really does matter. To imagine our end is not an escape to some unknown future; it is the template for living today. Our story is moving ever and always toward this new more glorious world. Our lives in 2023 matter, for now and eternity.

But each day cannot bear the weight of eternity. We begin with the end in mind acknowledging the miracle and gift we possess in life itself. And whatever we resolve to pursue this next year is a moving toward the New Heavens and New Earth, which presses into each and every day given us.

So go on with your weight loss and fitness goals; our bodies matter and will be made new. Invest in healthy relationships. Reach out to your neighbor or stranger in your midst, for even death cannot end these. Read books, take classes and listen to podcasts, for eternity is in our hearts. Invest in work, begin your side hustle. Our callings continue. Meditate, read, pray, volunteer, serve. The entirety of our being matters.

We shape our 2023 according to the hope of a New Heavens and New Earth, for in our end is our beginning.

