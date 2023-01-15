Pastor's Pen: Are you smarter than a sandhill crane?

Jeff Foxworthy’s “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” tests adult contestants on information they should have learned before junior high school. It is amazing how much information people forget.

Participants advance toward the top prize of $1,000,000 by answering questions that start at lower grade levels and advance through elementary grades until the fifth grade is reached. Some competitors don’t even make it past the first-grade questions.

Most of us complicate our spiritual lives more than is necessary. We often think that pastors or spiritual gurus somehow have the upper edge on regular church folk. Do you need to go to Bible college or seminary to really know what God requires? I don’t think so. You just must be smarter than a sandhill crane.

If I took to the streets of Kearney asking people, “Do you think you are smarter than a stork?” most people would reply with a “yes.” They might even be insulted that I would ask such a question. Jeremiah gives us a test.

Listen to the words of this wise prophet: “I listen to their conversations and don’t hear a word of truth. Is anyone sorry for doing wrong? Does anyone say, ‘What a terrible thing I have done?’ No! All are running down the path of sin as swiftly as a horse galloping into battle! Even the stork that flies across the sky knows the time of her migration, as do the turtledove, the swallow, and the crane. They all return at the proper time each year. But not my people! They do not know the Lord’s laws” (Jeremiah 8:6-7, NLT).

Did you see it — the crane? Verse seven makes a sobering comparison of several birds to the people of God. The people refuse to listen to God’s counsel and wisdom. Yet that’s what a crane, stork or swallow does; they listen to the Designer by following their design. A stork knows its role; it knows its design. A stork understands its purpose. It knows when to fly and when to stop.

What all these birds have in common is they are all migratory birds. Much like the locally loved sandhill crane, these birds are smart enough to know when it’s time to pack their bags and head south for the winter and then when to return. They know how to fly efficiently. They keep to their God appointed times. In other words, they are simply obedient to their design and Designer.

God’s people are not so consistent. There is no need to overcomplicate successful spiritual living. Earlier in Jeremiah the Lord says, “Stop at the crossroads and look around. Ask for the old, godly way, and walk in it. Travel its path, and you will find rest for your souls” (Jeremiah 6:16, NLT).

Wouldn’t you think they would want rest for their souls? Do you? Here is the rest of that verse: “No, that’s not the road we want!”

Astonishing! The way to live is not new and not hidden. God has made His way available to us for centuries through His Word. These practices have been categorized together. We call them the spiritual disciplines.

I recently completed a series walking our church through the spiritual disciplines. They are highly worth your investment. What is our response? We need to walk in it. It is really that simple.

