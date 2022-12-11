Pastor's Pen: Are you ready?

“Wake Up!” the Scriptures say. “The hour is nearer than before.”

Jesus said: “Keep awake therefore, for you do not know on what day your Lord is coming. But understand this: if the owner of the house had known in what part of the night the thief was coming, he would have stayed awake and would not have let his house be broken into. Therefore, you also must be ready, for the Son of Man is coming at an unexpected hour.”

Paul challenged the believers: “For salvation is nearer to us now than when we became believers; the night is far gone, the day is near. Let us then lay aside the works of darkness and put on the armor of light.”

I knew a young Christian leader who took this caution quite seriously. He was determined to insure that all his affairs were in order by the end of every day. At day’s end, when he knelt to pray, he considered his responsibilities and whether the world could get on without him. He was always quite sure it could. Then he would make the confessions necessary to the Lord he loved and would receive God’s forgiveness for every shortcoming.

After spending time in the loving and merciful Presence of God, he would pray this prayer: “Father, please take me to yourself. There is no place else that I would ever choose to be. Take me home tonight. And if you still have some work here that you want me to do, resurrect these bones in the morning, and I will live for you another day.”

His testimony opened my eyes to the reality that we never know when we will be called home or when Christ’s appearing might be. Do we go to bed each night with important things left unfinished: precious words left unsaid, grievances not forgiven, our testimony left untold?

The point is, we believe we will all meet Christ, whether his appearing is to millions of individuals at one time or to each of us in personal intersections at the close of our lives. None of us know the day or the hour. Are we ready?

Do we love God? Can we open all our senses to absorb God’s presence and the presence of this world that God has made? We might hear with that inner ear, “Be still and know that I am God.” Do we love God enough to obey the commandments to love our God, ourselves and all others? “All the law and the prophets are fulfilled in these two commandments.”

Do we love the vehicles God gave us for this journey, our bodies, ourselves? God gives us permission to do what is best for us, so we might be able to love God with everything that is in us and be able to give love and support to others.

And if we accept and love ourselves and love God, we will be empowered and able to love others as well. So let us devote ourselves to love, and whether we meet our God tomorrow or in the year 2045, we will be ready.