Pastor's Pen: Amazing Grace, how sweet thou art

New Year’s Day, 1773. A pastor is trying to write a sermon for his congregation that would benefit them after their celebrations of the night before. How could anything he would write assist his little Olney, England, flock to see beyond ill-fated personal resolutions?

Would the Rev. John Newton be able to preach and to confess the shadows and sins of the past, and yet embrace the grace and hope available in the future?

The good pastor decided to use a poem he had written, one which reflected his personal history. In his earlier life he had abandoned his faith, deserted a navy career to chase a love and then had been sent into slave trading.

It’s hard to believe that this pastor was once described by a captain as being the most obscene, irreverent and debauched sailor he had ever witnessed. Thus, Pastor Newton, with brutal honesty, would join the apostle Paul (Romans 7) in using the word “wretch” to describe his past self.

But Newton could remember how change happened, not by personal resolution. Instead, a storm that almost swamped his boat during his sailing days brought him to a point of fear and a call for mercy. It wasn’t that he feared the judgment of God, but that his heart realized the terror of his selfish and disastrous path.

Newton, the sailor and slave trader, realized he was lost, truly like the prodigal who had run from home. He would not be capable of “finding himself.” Instead, he had been “found” by this patient grace of God. He had been blind before in his offensive occupations and destructive relationships with others, and only God could help him see a new way. Pastor Newton would put it this way: It was grace that taught my heart to fear. And grace my fears relieved.

It took time (it always does) for that “grace” to respond to fear and then relieve the heart. It doesn’t happen with a simple resolution to change, a change of a calendar page declaring a different year.

To be sure, God is less enamored with a new year and more interested in a new creation. Or, as Paul (again) put it: So if anyone is in Christ, there is a new creation: everything old has passed away; see, everything has become new (2 Corinthians 5:17).

The transition of “wretch” to “saved” took time and patience in John Newton’s life, along with several years of patient study and reflection. He certainly harbored personal doubts and guilts, which he would not be able to reconcile or redeem on his own. Pastor Newton would write of his need to hold on to God’s promise to him (certainly more secure than John’s own resolutions), and that God’s gracious Word would protect him from any further storms (external or internal) attempting to buffet him until he reached the shore. Only grace would lead home.

On this 225th anniversary of the Rev. John Newton’s sermon poem, I would imagine he simply wanted the words to convey comfort to a congregation after singing in the new year. Little did he realize that poem would reflect the journeys of so many entering into new life of grace! Maybe it would be good to sing it … or read it … again this new day.

“Amazing grace (how sweet the sound) That sav’d a wretch like me!

I once was lost, but now am found, Was blind, but now I see.

Twas grace that taught my heart to fear, And grace my fears reliev’d.

How precious did that grace appear The hour I first believed.

Thro’ many dangers, toils, and snares, I have already come.

‘Tis grace hath brought me safe thus far, And grace will lead me home.

The Lord has promis’d good to me, His word my hope secures;

He will my shield and portion be As long as life endures.

Yes, when this flesh and heart shall fail, And mortal life shall cease;

I shall possess, within the veil, A life of joy and peace.

The earth shall soon dissolve like snow, The sun refuse to shine;

But God who call’d me here below Will be forever mine.”