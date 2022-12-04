Pastor's Pen: A priceless gift to give children this Christmas

How do you build your child’s resume? Though we probably have never asked that question, if we have children, we are seeking to do this very thing. It is another way of asking, “How can we help them be successful?”

In the seventh chapter of Luke’s Gospel, this is a central theme that emerges in an unlikely character. Jesus was invited to a dinner party at the home of a religious leader named Simon. One person showed up uninvited.

This notorious “sinner,” a “woman of the city” (most likely a prostitute), made her way into the Pharisee’s home and stood behind Jesus as she wept, kissed and anointed his feet with expensive ointment and wiped his feet with her hair. Evidently, she came to Simon’s house prepared with the ointment and with the goal of doing for Jesus what normally would be carried out by a servant.

Here was a woman who had come to believe that Jesus was the Savior, the only way to God, and he was her only hope. She came to him with the assurance that he would accept and save her even if others gave her no hope of ever being forgiven and right with God. And, what is more, though she was not a model citizen in her past life, she does demonstrate key parts of a life that is successful. Here are some attributes we see in her that should be part of our sons and daughters.

To begin, no matter what else they achieve, coming to trust in Jesus, the God-Man, as Savior is most important. Earlier Jesus affirmed of John the Baptist that though no one born of women was greater than he, yet the least in the kingdom of God exceeds him.

Soon after, Jesus teaches that how a person lives displays whether or not he or she is the product of genuine godly wisdom. Both of these affirmations make us ask, “What kind of person, then, is great and the product of God’s wisdom?” We are meant by Luke to see this woman as the answer. This helps us see that whatever else children may accomplish, nothing exceeds their coming to trust in and love Jesus.

What is more, humility is essential for a life that is successful in God’s eyes. By standing at Jesus’ feet, weeping, wiping his feet with her hair and moisturizing his dry feet with the aromatically pleasing ointment, the woman showed how much she wanted to serve the only one who could save her and how much she believed she was not worthy of him.

Related is the next characteristic on a godly resume, and that is, not to minimize sin. Jesus loved this woman and made her a follower of his. Yet, he said of her, “her sins … are many,” and then he said to her: “Your sins are forgiven,” because she had received by faith the free gift of salvation from Jesus.

We must teach our children that they are sinners, and true success is not forming our own identity. Rather, it is coming to see self the way Jesus does, as a sinner separated from God by sin and in need of salvation that can come only by grace alone through faith alone in Christ alone.

You may have many goals for your children, and some may be very good. Yet, don’t bypass the importance of their receiving the gift of Christ that we celebrate at Christmas. If they miss this, no matter what else they gain, they will have lost everything!