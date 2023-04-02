Precious Jesus,
we rehearse
the events of Holy Week,
hear the crowds;
men, women and children
praising you,
clamoring for you,
celebrating you …
at one moment;
then
turning on you,
denying you,
crucifying you.
We try to imagine
Your great love …
For them;
Imagine
the terrible sense
Of betrayal you felt,
By those
whom you chose
To still love.
Such grief!
We, too, confess
that we see you,
praise you,
celebrate you,
only to turn away,
when we consider
pursuing holiness
is no longer
convenient.
Love us still
Precious Lord.
Love us through
our unfaithfulness,
our betrayal,
until we know you,
really know you,
and apprehend
the Way
to love you,
to love you
and the entire Godhead,
Father, Son
and Holy Spirit,
With all our heart,
Soul, mind,
and strength.
Grow within us
your love,
-seed planted
in fertile ground,
until we,
with you,
within you,
love all
that you have made.
AMEN.