Precious Jesus,

we rehearse

the events of Holy Week,

hear the crowds;

men, women and children

praising you,

clamoring for you,

celebrating you …

at one moment;

then

turning on you,

denying you,

crucifying you.

We try to imagine

Your great love …

For them;

Imagine

the terrible sense

Of betrayal you felt,

By those

whom you chose

To still love.

Such grief!

We, too, confess

that we see you,

praise you,

celebrate you,

only to turn away,

when we consider

pursuing holiness

is no longer

convenient.

Love us still

Precious Lord.

Love us through

our unfaithfulness,

our betrayal,

until we know you,

really know you,

and apprehend

the Way

to love you,

to love you

and the entire Godhead,

Father, Son

and Holy Spirit,

With all our heart,

Soul, mind,

and strength.

Grow within us

your love,

-seed planted

in fertile ground,

until we,

with you,

within you,

love all

that you have made.

AMEN.