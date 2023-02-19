From the time that someone is baptized as a Christian, they are immersed in what we call the Paschal Mystery. From that time on, the baptized person shares in the Life, Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

I participate in the middle part of this mystery when I preside at funerals and when I am invited to be a part of someone’s dying process. I’ve done this more times than I can count or remember.

I know it is difficult for most people to say goodbye, but some people are willing and able to do it. The word goodbye comes from “God be with ye.” A well-prayed goodbye is a powerful blessing for the one who gives it and for the ones who receive it.

There are people who are able to consciously prepare to leave this life in order to enter the fullness of their eternal living. Many people don’t really “want to go,” but because of aging issues, or after serious illness or an accident, they are aware that continuing their life on this earth is no longer up to them.

These people are willing to surrender their will to God and into the mystery of death. Death is, after all, the culmination of our lives on this earth, no matter how young or how old we are.

One way that we pray our goodbyes in the Catholic tradition is through one of the seven Sacraments called the Anointing of the Sick. It is offered anytime someone faces a serious illness.

This sacramental ritual has origins in the book of James 5:13-15. “Is anyone among you suffering? They should pray. Is anyone in good spirits? They should sing praise. Is anyone among you sick? They should summon the presbyters of the church, and they should pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord, and the prayer of faith will save the sick person, and the Lord will raise them up. If they have committed any sins, they will be forgiven."

The Anointing of the Sick is also offered when someone is facing the conclusion of his or her life here on earth and saying their final goodbye. At that time, they hope to receive the fulfillment of Jesus’ prayer in the Gospel of John chapter 17:1, 24a, 26b: “Jesus raised his eyes to heaven and said: "Father, those whom you gave me are your gift to me . . . I wish that where I am they also may be with me . . . that the love with which you loved me may be in them and I in them."

A powerful spiritual connection continues with our loved ones even after they pass from this life into the next. St. John Chrysostom wrote this 1,500 years ago at his mother’s funeral: “The one whom I knew, and loved, and have lost for a while is no longer where she was. She is wherever I am, because she is with God, and God is closer to us than we are to ourselves.”

A story that I heard at a funeral many years ago has stayed with me. The English writer John Ruskin left us with a splendid image of what Jesus wants us to be in our world. In Ruskin’s time, electricity hadn’t been discovered yet. City streets were lit at night by gas lamps. City lamplighters had to go from lamp to lamp, lighting them with a flaming torch.

One night when John Ruskin was a very old man, he was sitting in front of a window in his house. Across the valley was a street on a hillside.

There, Ruskin could see the torch of a lamplighter lighting lamps as he went. Because of the darkness, Ruskin couldn’t see the lamplighter. He could see only his torch and the trail of lights it left behind him.

After a few minutes, Ruskin turned to the person next to him and said: “That’s a good illustration of a Christian. People may never have known him. They may never have met him. They may never even have seen him. But they know he passed through their world by the trail of lights he left behind him.”