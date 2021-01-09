First Presbyterian Church's new pastor sees pandemic as an opportunity to be 'pursuing change' in ministry

KEARNEY — As a teenager, The Rev. Clint Cozier walked into a church simply looking for girls to date.
Now, 45 years later, with a doctorate in biblical studies and 17 years as an ordained minister, he knows churches offer much more, regardless of belief or denomination.
“The older I get, the more I appreciate what we all share in common. Everybody just wants to raise their kids, love their families and connect to God,” he said.
Cozier, 60, arrived from Taylor, Michigan, in early November to become the new pastor at First Presbyterian Church.
Born in Wheatridge, Colorado, he grew up in a turbulent family stained by alcoholism but found stability in a church down the street.
“I wandered into that church as a teenage boy looking for girls to date,” he chuckled. “But I met phenomenal people who lived out things about Jesus, and it was their structures that supported me. With that experience, I began to understand the power of community.”
When his family moved to Boulder, they joined “one of the most conservative churches imaginable,” he said. “That kind of church is not my cup of church tea today, but I came under the care of someone helping people become followers of Jesus.”
He considered becoming a youth pastor, but he drifted away from fundamentalism, wanting “a bit more grounding theologically.” He found it in education.
He received his Bachelor of Arts in Bible, graduating with the highest honors from Trinity Baptist College in Jacksonville, Florida. He went on to Dallas Theological Seminary, where he majored in New Testament languages and graduated with high honors.
“After that, I still had open questions,” he said, so he headed to the University of Sheffield in England and earned a Ph.D. in biblical studies. “The same transitions that were going on in British cultures 20 years ago are taking place in the American church now,” he said.
‘Didn’t fit in’
He and his wife Cathy returned to the U.S., but he realized that after completing his theological studies, “I didn’t fit in anywhere. I was told that if I had wanted to teach at the Dallas seminary, an evangelical institution, I shouldn’t have done a PhD in England.”
He took a secular job managing small information management companies, teaching people to become network programmers and computer engineers. He learned invaluable lessons there.
“Small businesses have the same dynamics as churches of caring for people and building relationships, so that was a pretty good stint for me. I interned under a phenomenal entrepreneur. What I learned about people, I learned from him,” he said.
“My wife holds the same fundamental belief in power of community, when people can believe in their own founding stories and in themselves,” he said.
During this time, the family experienced a medical crisis, and “our community carried us through that. We share a fundamental passion that communities can survive and thrive in the world we live in, and that a community is the best expression of the kind of faith Jesus was teaching.”
Moving into ministry
By now, he and Cathy had two children. From business start-ups, he progressed to church start-ups. He was ordained in 2003. They moved from Tulsa to Grand Rapids, Mich., where he took over a tiny church and expanded its Sunday worship attendance from six people to 100.
“Then came the great economic downturn of 2008, and the Presbyterian Church U.S.A. withdrew its support. The church closed,” he said.
He spent the next 10 years organizing, founding or redeveloping churches. He worked in a rusting working-class community in Detroit and then to a church in Taylor, Mich., for five years.
He and Cathy came to Kearney because it’s halfway between Cathy’s hometown of Wichita and Cozier’s Colorado roots. “We wanted to get back closer to home. Nebraska feels culturally more like home. I can do a little less cultural translation here,” he said.
COVID transformation
The COVID pandemic may bring hidden blessings to churches, he said.
“We didn’t ask for COVID, and changes can be scary for people used to worshiping a certain way, but we can’t hang on waiting for things to get back like they were. If we start the journey with ideas about opening up the ministry, at least we’re pursuing change and not just swapping desk chairs,” he said.
“When this is over, the church will lose a bunch of stuff it was going to lose anyway. My hope is now that we’ve been forced to lay a lot of things down, let’s ask, what does it look like to make someone an intentional follower of Jesus? We have the opportunity to ask that question,” he said.
He also believes the pandemic is helping America — and Kearney — “be one with the rest of the world.”
“When we came to Kearney, people we met weren’t that concerned about COVID because it was happening somewhere else, but in the last few months, it’s suddenly happening here, and we’ve become much more citizens of the world,” he said.
First Presbyterian closed before Advent due to the pandemic and re-opened last week. “It’s been a tough journey, but we livestreamed services, and Christmas Eve we did surprisingly wonderful things,” he said.
He and Cathy, a graphic designer, have two adult children. They are impressed with Kearney’s “entrepreneurial spirit. Someone’s taking care to foster economic growth and plan development. The parks are gorgeous. There are walking trails. These are great investments by a community that wants to make sure it’s going to go on for generations. I’m really impressed with its spirit and its commitment to itself,” he said.
Now he’s asking how First Presbyterian can help with that effort. “What does it mean to express God’s love in this place? I want to use the blessings God has given us and be good stewards of that,” he said.