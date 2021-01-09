First Presbyterian Church's new pastor sees pandemic as an opportunity to be 'pursuing change' in ministry

“We didn’t ask for COVID, and changes can be scary for people used to worshiping a certain way, but we can’t hang on waiting for things to get back like they were. If we start the journey with ideas about opening up the ministry, at least we’re pursuing change and not just swapping desk chairs,” he said.

“When this is over, the church will lose a bunch of stuff it was going to lose anyway. My hope is now that we’ve been forced to lay a lot of things down, let’s ask, what does it look like to make someone an intentional follower of Jesus? We have the opportunity to ask that question,” he said.

He also believes the pandemic is helping America — and Kearney — “be one with the rest of the world.”

“When we came to Kearney, people we met weren’t that concerned about COVID because it was happening somewhere else, but in the last few months, it’s suddenly happening here, and we’ve become much more citizens of the world,” he said.

First Presbyterian closed before Advent due to the pandemic and re-opened last week. “It’s been a tough journey, but we livestreamed services, and Christmas Eve we did surprisingly wonderful things,” he said.