In the Christian tradition, this season of Lent, in part, commemorates Jesus’ 40 days of fasting in the wilderness. To that end, many people are encouraged to observe their own type of fast.

Often this is a pledge to abstain from chocolate, coffee or other foods that we have begun to think of as staples in our diet. The definition of fast may also be extended to activities that we find occupy an inordinate amount of time that could be better spent, such as fasting from social media or watching television.

Some spiritual advisors recommend fasting from emotional habits that are detrimental to our health, such as worrying and hurrying. This is much harder than it looks. Clearing the house of candy bars is, by far, an easier task than clearing the house of worry.

Instead of subtracting an activity, some people choose to add a spiritual discipline such as prayer, meditation or the reading of Scripture and devotions.

Yet another possibility for a Lenten discipline finds support from God through the words of the prophet Isaiah proclaiming that the fast God chooses is to loose the bonds of injustice, free the oppressed, feed the hungry, cover the naked and provide shelter to the houseless (Isaiah 58:6-7). This might include a weekly trip to donate food to the local pantry or volunteering time to a favorite cause.

All of these choices have merit, but much more important than what we do is why we do it. The goal is not self-punishment, or even self-gain, but drawing closer to God. Whether we withdraw habits, or add them, the time spent in abstinence or selfless activity should be time spent with God.

Not because God needs to be the center of attention, but because we need the hope and peace that solidarity with God affords. We cannot begin to appreciate the benefits of God’s kingdom if we blindly careen from one all-consuming activity to the next.

My fear is that as a people, we are already fasting. We are fasting from hope and peace. We despair of ever envisioning humanity living as one. We have come to accept that divisions and divisiveness are here to stay. We have become complacent in our dim view of the future. This is not the fast God chooses for us.

At the beginning of Lent, I asked the youth of my church if they had considered letting go of something. Some quickly replied that they were giving up French fries. When I asked them why they were changing a habit that I could only hope wasn’t replaced with onion rings, they said it was good to cut back on grease.

That is undeniably true, but I decided to pose the question another way. I asked them what came to mind whenever they were faced with turning away from the tempting French fries. And they replied that God came to mind. Now that is a worthy fast.

Whether it is by prayer, meditation, volunteering or the unparalleled French fry fast, I invite you, too, to draw closer to God in this time. Let us end our fast from hope and peace.