Dr. Beth Ernst, a highly respected family physician, has served the Kearney community for 30 years. Known for her compassionate care and dedication to her patients, Ernst has been a pillar of the local health care system, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals and families.

Originally hailing from Gretna, "when it was still a small town," she noted, Ernst's journey into medicine began with a strong educational foundation. After graduating from Gretna High School, she pursued a chemistry major at Wayne State College in Wayne. She then attended the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for medical school. Following her passion for family medicine with obstetrics, Dr. Ernst completed a three-year residency in Sioux City, Iowa.

With an impressive 33-year tenure in the health care field, Ernst's unwavering commitment to her patients has made her a trusted and beloved figure in Kearney. For the past 30 years, she has served at the Kearney Clinic, now the CHI Health Kearney Clinic, where she continues to provide exceptional care to her patients.

"I love connecting with my patients, helping them manage their illnesses and improve their health and well-being. I also really enjoy being involved in all phases of life, especially delivering babies and watching families grow and evolve throughout the years," she said.

Ernst acknowledges the challenges that come with her role. Finding a balance between work and personal life can be demanding, and the bureaucratic hurdles of prior authorizations and excessive paperwork often hinder the timely provision of care. Nonetheless, her commitment remains steadfast, driven by her passion for serving her community.

For aspiring health care professionals following a similar career path, Ernst offers simple yet poignant advice: "Do it because you love it. And it is what you feel called to do."

Ernst said she is supported by a dedicated team at the CHI Health Kearney Clinic, where the coordinated efforts of staff members, from phone operators and schedulers to nursing staff, lab technicians and radiologists, ensure comprehensive and efficient care for their patients.

"Communication is key between each other and between us and the specialists that we send patients to," she said.

Outside of her medical practice, Ernst has been married to her supportive husband, Dana, for 34 years.

"He has been very supportive and has done primarily the childrearing and home duties as well as many other volunteer interests. I couldn’t have been in medicine with the long hours, call schedule and delivering babies without his support. We have two adult children who we love dearly. We enjoy sports, both participation and spectating," Dr. Ernst said. "Family, friends and our faith life is very important to us as well!"

Reflecting on her remarkable career, Dr. Ernst emphasizes the exceptional community of Kearney.

"Kearney has been a fantastic community to work in, with excellent relationships with the other medical professionals and specialists in town who are very supportive of family doctors," she said.