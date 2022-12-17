Calhouns decorate for Christmas with a contemporary flair

KEARNEY – Imagine a 6,000-square-foot contemporary home with 13 Christmas trees and sparkling blue and silver seasonal decor spread throughout the main floor.

Santa will find black, red, white and jewel-toned holiday fun when he visits the Hill Country-style home of Bill and Patti Calhoun west of Kearney. The couple built the house in 2019 after Bill became president and CEO of Kearney Regional Medical Center in 2018.

For Patti, the six weeks she devoted to holiday decorating was a labor of love. She finds a deep satisfaction from working with color, fabric and geometry.

“Most of my decorations are from Hobby Lobby, Home Goods or Etsy,” she said. “I also create some with an idea and a glue gun.”

She focused on one room at a time in order to stay organized. She used tulle, candles and beads to create a centerpiece on the dining room table.

She created what she called a “fun flair” to the backs of the chairs at the dining room table with “fun sprigs of bulbs and squiggly blue pop of color.”

In the living room is a nine-foot-tall Christmas tree decorated with a jewel-tone theme of blue, green, silver and white. Patti has used that color scheme for three years. “Next year will be something different. I like changing things,” she said.

Small white trees with tiny blue LED lights accent corners of the kitchen and dining room, from which expansive windows look out onto their deck – an alcove, really, and the spectacular view of Nebraska prairies far beyond.

The Christmas tree downstairs is traditional with snowmen and ice skates. Nearby are cowboy-themed Christmas stockings and a red “Merry Christmas” pillow.

Even her tree toppers are out-of-the-ordinary. “You won’t see a star or an angel,” she said. She shopped at local stores ranging from Hobby Lobby to the Earl May Garden Center.

For more than two weeks, Patti worked on the outside decorations. Graczyk Landscaping did the lighting while she handled the pots and the garlands, “with a little brawn from Bill,” she chuckled.

“My house is either home goods, or custom-designed. There’s no in between,” she said. “I find joy in doing all this.”

Custom-built

That tall, striking Christmas tree in the living room is a far cry from the “Charlie Brown” trees Patti and Bill cut down in the woods of their native Wisconsin in their early years. Patti is from Milwaukee. Bill grew up in the tiny town of Tomahawk, population 3,500.

As Bill climbed the career ladder in health care administration – he began as an occupational therapist – they moved from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to Presque Isle, Maine, to near Melbourne, Florida.

Along the way, they built homes with different architectural styles. They had a north woods home in Maine. In Florida, they built “an oversized Cape Cod. It was all on one level with a lanai and a pool,” Patti said.

Here, they bought a lot west of Kearney from Jim Nickman of James Joseph Signature Homes along with adjacent property to keep their views unobstructed. Nickman was also their builder.

Patti visited the construction site every day to keep a strict eye on details. They lived in a third-floor apartment as they waited for it to be finished. “We had no elevator. We had to go up and down to take the dogs outside,” Patti laughed.

The Kearney home has an open floor plan on the main floor, flowing from the foyer to the living room, kitchen and dining area. There’s a small office, too, along with three bedrooms, each with its own bathroom.

Downstairs is a spacious living area with a pool table and a wet bar, and an exercise room with fitness equipment.

Color changes

As she decorated their new home, “I let my art and decorating become a personalization of the house,” Patti said. Right now, blue and white are her color schemes, “but I might change it. It’s easier to change art than repaint the whole house.” Her neutral walls can accommodate any hues she chooses.

Other details are critical, too. The stone outside matches the stone in the main floor fireplace. The garage lights match the entry-way lights. “It all has to flow. I don’t like lots of hodgepodge,” Patti said.

A chandelier in the main level was specially designed for her. So were the hangings in a cozy seating area downstairs.

The light fixture in the stairwell was chosen “as a show piece for lighting as well to add artistic style to the space,” she said.

Artwork in the niche heading to the lower level was done by an artist in Greece. “I communicated with him to make it specifically for that space,” Patti said.

She designed both upstairs and downstairs living rooms around couches she found in Florida that were made in Italy. “I saw them and had to have them,” Patti said.

Every piece has a story. Some are from Florida craft fairs. Art done by a favorite artist hangs in a bathroom. A sculpture in the hall is made of washers soldered together.

Even the unique glasses in the lower-level wine bar have a tale to tell. “I love them. I will keep those even though they don’t fit the Nebraska theme,” she said.

She scouted for many pieces in Omaha, “but we wanted to support local, too. We shopped locally for carpet and the kitchen backsplash,” she said. She found mirrors at Hobby Lobby for 50% off. The frames were wood, so she spray painted them silver.

“I search for unique pieces. I view Google images and search designer sites. I’m not an interior decorator, but I just see things I like, and I find joy in doing those kinds of things,” she said.

Closet entrepreneur

Patti has worked as a dental hygienist. She has had an in-home daycare business and a gift basket business. She has owned horses, too. Four years ago, she became an independent consultant with Rodan + Fields, a marketing company specializing in skincare products.

“I wasn’t crazy about coming here, to be honest,” Patti said. “I loved the weather in Florida. I played tennis five or six days a week, but something was missing. Everyone there was transient,” she said.

“But when I met the people in Nebraska, it changed everything. Kearney is kindness. It’s welcoming. What you see is what you get. Integrity matters. You can do something with a handshake. That was endearing to us,” she said.

She was also happy to display their new home as part of the HelpCare Clinic’s Holiday Home Tour Dec. 3. She believes in supporting small businesses, artists and merchants. “HelpCare Clinic means a lot to me. I love helping people or something in need,” she said.

“We feel guided everywhere we’ve been. Our life adventures have taken us to such unusual places. It’s been a neat life,” she added.